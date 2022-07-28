Famous vegans in sports, acting, and music join PETA in their new video promoting veganism

Alicia Silverstone and Son, Joaquin Phoenix and More Vegan Stars Team with PETA for New Video

"Feeling good as hell," is the mantra of PETA's new video.

The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared their new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet. And Lizzo, who has been vegan since 2020, isn't the only star involved.

Sopranos actress Edie Falco emphasized the diet's health benefits, saying "going vegan decreases your risk of type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart attacks."

"It's time to eat good and feel good," adds Falco.

Former NBA player, John Salley noted the energy benefits of eating plant-based foods. Holding a purple cauliflower, he stated "when I was in the NBA this gave me all the energy I needed." Salley's long history with the organization ultimately helped turn him vegan in the 2000s.

Other stars like Clueless's Alicia Silverstone and Joaquin Phoenix took less verbal, more action-oriented roles in the video.

Silverstone, who has been a vegan since 1998, donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

Life-long vegan Phoenix is seen in a pasture petting and feeding sheep.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago talks about how veganism allows us to not worry about food giving "us a heart attack."