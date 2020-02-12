Image zoom Caitlin Bense

“It’s a simple dessert to prepare and is sure to impress!” says the pastry chef at the new Disney’s Riviera Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando

Alexis Ross’ Chocolate Cakes with Molten Raspberry-Caramel Centers

1 cup (4 oz.) fresh raspberries, plus more for serving

5 oz. milk-chocolate bar, chopped (1/2 cup)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup (4 oz.) plus 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus softened butter for greasing

3/8 tsp. kosher salt, divided

3/4 cup (about 3 oz.) powdered sugar, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup (2 1/8 oz.) all-purpose flour

9 1/2 oz. bittersweet (70% cocoa) chocolate bar, chopped (2 cups)

3 large eggs

3 large egg yolks

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

1. Process raspberries in a food processor until smooth, about 20 seconds; set aside. Place milk chocolate in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until melted, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Set aside.

2. Combine granulated sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until mixture is golden brown, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in cream and pureed raspberries.

3. Add raspberry mixture to melted milk chocolate; stir until smooth. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Chill until slightly hardened, 1 hour.

4. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°. Sift powdered sugar, flour and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Combine bittersweet chocolate and 1/2 cup butter in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until melted, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Let cool 5 minutes.

5. Whisk together eggs and egg yolks in a medium bowl until combined. Add eggs to bittersweet chocolate mixture; whisk until smooth. Whisk in powdered-sugar mixture until just combined.

6. Grease 6 (8-oz.) ramekins with softened butter. Spoon 1/4 cup batter into each ramekin. Place 1 tablespoon raspberry caramel in the middle of each ramekin. (Reserve remaining caramel for another use.) Top with remaining batter, about 1/4 cup each.

7. Place ramekins on a baking sheet; bake until edges are set and centers are still soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer ramekins to a wire rack; cool 5 minutes. Run a small knife around edges of each cake; invert cakes onto serving plates. Dust with powdered sugar; serve immediately with ice cream and raspberries.

Quick Tip! Make it ahead: prepare the batter through step 6. Cover tightly, and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Bring batter back to room temperature before continuing with step 7.

Serves: 6

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes