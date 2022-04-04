Alexis Ohanian Shows Off Impressive Little Mermaid Pancake Art for Daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams share 4-year-old daughter Olympia
By Sabrina Weiss April 04, 2022 04:27 PM
Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Alexis Ohanian has skills in the kitchen!

The Reddit co-founder showed off his impressive pancake art in an Instagram post after getting a "new request" from daughter Olympia. In the video, Ohanian makes a detailed, edible Ariel pancake for Olympia, 4, who he shares with his wife Serena Williams.

In the caption, the entrepreneur wrote, "@olympiaohanian had a new request for her custom Papa Pancakes — Ariel 🧜‍♀️"

Ohanian documented the process with a video appropriately set to The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World." 

Despite how adorable and detailed the masterpiece looks, Ohanian remains humble. "I forgot to give her a nose," he added in the caption.

But his followers were quick to come to his defense in the comment sections. "I mean this is so impressive," pro-tennis player Reilly Opelka commented. WNBA player Candace Parker also complimented Ohanian in the comments and wrote, "Yo ur GOOD."

Ohanian is not the only celeb dad with a knack for pancake art! Jimmy Kimmel has made and shared pictures of an Oscar the Grouch flapjack, an edible reminder to vote and other adorable creations.

Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Also on Monday, Williams shared a series of throwback photos from Paris Fashion Week, where she and Olympia wore the same hot pink Balmain dress.

"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," Williams captioned the photos.

Ohanian replied in the comments, "Everything"

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November. 

