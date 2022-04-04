Alexis Ohanian Shows Off Impressive Little Mermaid Pancake Art for Daughter Olympia
Alexis Ohanian has skills in the kitchen!
The Reddit co-founder showed off his impressive pancake art in an Instagram post after getting a "new request" from daughter Olympia. In the video, Ohanian makes a detailed, edible Ariel pancake for Olympia, 4, who he shares with his wife Serena Williams.
In the caption, the entrepreneur wrote, "@olympiaohanian had a new request for her custom Papa Pancakes — Ariel 🧜♀️"
Ohanian documented the process with a video appropriately set to The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World."
Despite how adorable and detailed the masterpiece looks, Ohanian remains humble. "I forgot to give her a nose," he added in the caption.
But his followers were quick to come to his defense in the comment sections. "I mean this is so impressive," pro-tennis player Reilly Opelka commented. WNBA player Candace Parker also complimented Ohanian in the comments and wrote, "Yo ur GOOD."
Ohanian is not the only celeb dad with a knack for pancake art! Jimmy Kimmel has made and shared pictures of an Oscar the Grouch flapjack, an edible reminder to vote and other adorable creations.
Also on Monday, Williams shared a series of throwback photos from Paris Fashion Week, where she and Olympia wore the same hot pink Balmain dress.
"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," Williams captioned the photos.
Ohanian replied in the comments, "Everything"
The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November.