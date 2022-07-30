Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops
'It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!’ says the author of the To the Last Bite cookbook. ‘I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort’
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
"It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!" says Alexis deBoschnek. "I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort."
The author of the To the Last Bite cookbook loves the flexibility of this recipe's ingredients. "While I love the combination of sage and thyme, you can swap in any herb like rosemary, oregano or marjoram, and it'll still be great. If you don't have Dijon mustard, try whole grain or honey mustard," she said.
Ingredients
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh sage
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh thyme
- 8 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 1/2 tablespoons)
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- ¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 18 (1-in.-thick) lamb rib chops (about 3 lbs.)
- 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
Directions
- Step 1Stir together sage, thyme, garlic, mustard, salt, pepper and ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large bowl until combined. Add lamb chops, using your hands to evenly coat with herb mixture. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours. Remove chops from refrigerator 15 minutes before cooking.
- Step 2Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium high. Once oil begins to shimmer, add as many chops as can fit in skillet without crowding (about 6). Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, 2½ to 3 minutes. Flip chops using tongs, and add ½ tablespoon butter to skillet; as butter melts, spoon over chops. Cook until golden brown, 2½ to 3 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 140° to 145° (medium rare) or to desired degree of doneness. Repeat process with remaining chops and butter. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 days.