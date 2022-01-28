Alex Guarnaschelli's Parmesan-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks

Heat olive oil and garlic in a saucepan over medium. Stir in 2 tablespoons water and ¼ teaspoon salt. Simmer until water cooks out and garlic is tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and another 2 tablespoons water; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add whole tomatoes and sugar; cook until tomatoes break down, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in cream and ¾ teaspoon salt. Remove from heat, and cover until ready to serve.