Alex Guarnaschelli Says She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Cooking on 'Alex vs America'

The Food Network star was using a mandoline when the incident happened

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 01:04 PM

Alex Guarnaschelli is opening up about a scary cooking incident that happened on season 2 of her show, Alex vs America.

During the Brunch Battle episode of the Food Network series, Guarnaschelli was using a mandoline to slice sunchokes when she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget too close to her hand.

"I sliced the tip of my middle finger off while I was cooking," says Gurnaschelli, who spoke to PEOPLE while promoting her chef spot at the U.S. Open.

As seen in the clip above, the Food Network star says she immediately started worrying about her role in the competition.

"So the producer is saying to me, 'What do we do here? How do we handle this? Because this show is called Alex vs America. And you're at the sink trying to stop yourself from bleeding,'" she recounts. "So I said, 'Let the clock go. Let her run.' And I just waited and waited. I was cursing, and I was mad, and I was embarrassed.

As the star of the show, Guarnaschelli thought the worst of the incident. "And I just thought, 'Oh, I'm going to get fired.'"

After "calming down," she took five minutes during the challenge to bandage up before getting back to her station and finishing. "We're not going to stop because of this. We can't," she recalls.

Guarnaschelli admits her finger is not "completely round at the end" after the scary moment captured on the show, adding "That little mandoline plays you like a mandolin."

Alex Guarnaschelli Sliced Off the Tip of Her Middle Finger While Cooking on ‘Alex vs America’
Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram

On her Instagram Story Monday, she said she didn't get stitches since it's "too hard to stitch back that piece of the fingertip."

Hosted by Eric Adjepong, Alex vs America invites talented chefs around the country to compete against Guarnaschelli in themed-competitions each week.

"Truth is, I have loved competitive cooking for as long as I can remember, first watching, then judging and competing myself," Alex said in a release ahead of the first season of the show. "Now, I finally have the opportunity to invite other adrenaline-junkies to join me in doing what we love, cooking our butts off, and Alex vs America is literally my dream come true. That said, what I have learned the hard way is, while I love winning, I hate losing more."

Alex vs America airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

Related Articles
PEOPLE ISSUE 2/7 SUPER BOWL SPECIAL - Alex Guarnaschelli - Parmesan Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Sauce
Alex Guarnaschelli's Parmesan-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks
people recipes
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
under $20 kitchen gadgets
20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers
Michael Castellon and Alex Guarnaschelli
Alex Guarnaschelli Admits She's Going Through Her Breakup 'Poorly' But 'There Is Always Pizza'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Silos Baking Competition' Will Air on Sunday: 'Dream Come True'
Alex Guarnaschelli puppy
Alex Guarnaschelli Just Got Her First Pet, an Adorable New Puppy — and Her Daughter Named Him!
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
guy fieri
Guy Fieri's 'Tournament of Champions' Gets Supersized for Intense Season 3 — Watch the Trailer
alex guarnaschelli and other Food Network stars
Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli and Dominique Crenn Are 'Squad Goals' on Set of 'GGG'
Jeff Mauro throwback
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Ultimate Throwback Photos — Can You Guess Who Is Who?
marcus samuelsson and meghan trainor
'Top Chef Family Style' Winners Talk Their Historic Victory and the Challenge They'd Never Repeat
bobby-flay.jpg
Bobby Flay to Leave Food Network After 27 Years Once Contract Expires: Report
people magazine cooking tips 2020
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Most Clever Holiday Cooking Tips
Drew Barrymore Beautiful cookware
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Best Tips for Mastering the Air Fryer
Ariel Winter Says She Sliced Off Tip of Thumb While Cooking
Ariel Winter Says She Sliced Off Tip of Thumb While Cooking — and 'Accidentally Threw It Away'
Card Placeholder Image
Alex Guarnaschelli: How to Host a Stress-Free Thanksgiving