Alex Guarnaschelli Says She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Cooking on 'Alex vs America'

Alex Guarnaschelli is opening up about a scary cooking incident that happened on season 2 of her show, Alex vs America.

During the Brunch Battle episode of the Food Network series, Guarnaschelli was using a mandoline to slice sunchokes when she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget too close to her hand.

"I sliced the tip of my middle finger off while I was cooking," says Gurnaschelli, who spoke to PEOPLE while promoting her chef spot at the U.S. Open.

As seen in the clip above, the Food Network star says she immediately started worrying about her role in the competition.

"So the producer is saying to me, 'What do we do here? How do we handle this? Because this show is called Alex vs America. And you're at the sink trying to stop yourself from bleeding,'" she recounts. "So I said, 'Let the clock go. Let her run.' And I just waited and waited. I was cursing, and I was mad, and I was embarrassed.

As the star of the show, Guarnaschelli thought the worst of the incident. "And I just thought, 'Oh, I'm going to get fired.'"

After "calming down," she took five minutes during the challenge to bandage up before getting back to her station and finishing. "We're not going to stop because of this. We can't," she recalls.

Guarnaschelli admits her finger is not "completely round at the end" after the scary moment captured on the show, adding "That little mandoline plays you like a mandolin."

Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram

On her Instagram Story Monday, she said she didn't get stitches since it's "too hard to stitch back that piece of the fingertip."

Hosted by Eric Adjepong, Alex vs America invites talented chefs around the country to compete against Guarnaschelli in themed-competitions each week.

"Truth is, I have loved competitive cooking for as long as I can remember, first watching, then judging and competing myself," Alex said in a release ahead of the first season of the show. "Now, I finally have the opportunity to invite other adrenaline-junkies to join me in doing what we love, cooking our butts off, and Alex vs America is literally my dream come true. That said, what I have learned the hard way is, while I love winning, I hate losing more."

Alex vs America airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.