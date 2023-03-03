Alex Guarnaschelli Says It's 'Scary' but 'Exciting' to Start Over After Ending Her Engagement

The Food Network star and her ex-fiancé Michael Castellon broke off their engagement in February 2022

By
Published on March 3, 2023 01:23 PM
Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
Photo: World Red Eye

Alex Guarnaschelli is looking on the bright side of heartache.

On Friday morning, the Alex vs America star, 53, opened up to her social media followers about her healing process one year after breaking up with her ex-fiancé, Michael Castellon.

The celebrity chef regularly asks her followers on Instagram if they have any questions for her. While the majority of inquiries focus on cooking or her shows on Food Network, some veer into more personal questions.

One anonymous question read, "30 y/o female recently divorced. Feeling scared to start over. Any advice?"

Alex Guarnaschelli
Alex Guarnaschelli/instagram

"I can only speak for my own experience, and I am not an expert," answered Guarnaschelli, who was also previously married to ex-husband Brandon Clark. "I started over more than once, and it is scary. There's nothing that can take fear away."

Guarnaschelli continued, urging her follower to attempt a positive outlook: "Try to look at it also as a lucky chance for you to find deeper and more rewarding happiness for yourself. I believe you really will. And that is really exciting."

PEOPLE confirmed that the Food Network star and Castellon ended their engagement in February 2022, nearly two years after the pair got engaged in June 2020. Guarnaschelli and Castellon first met while she was visiting the restaurant where he worked as a chef, she previously told PEOPLE.

She previously opened up about her breakup in a similar Q&A on Instagram. When a follower praised the her for being a "great example to all women" for "doing what's best for you, even if it hurts," Guarnaschelli pointed to her daughter Ava. "I have a 14-year-old woman (Ava) watching me every day. It's the only way," she said.

Alex Guarnaschelli
Cindy Ord/Getty

Guarnaschelli was recently honored with a tribute dinner at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Feb. 25.

During Guarnaschelli's dinner at the Loews Miami Beach, her Food Network friends cooked the multi-course meal (and surprised attendees with a flash mob!). Guarnaschelli's teenage daughter, now 15, also eloquently spoke about her famous mom's illustrious career in the food industry.

"We gather here tonight to celebrate who people see as Alex, who I really just see as mom. I've always been proud of my mom because deep down I know that my mom is such a dedicated person to everything she does, whether it's shucking a hundred oysters or writing an essay on the French Revolution," said Ava.

Related Articles
TikToker Who’s Eating McDonald’s for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It’s ‘Absolutely Working’, Kevin Maginnis
Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It's 'Absolutely Working'
Taste The Nation -- “On the Tip of my Kreung” - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of America’s industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.
Padma Lakshmi Gives a First Look at Season 2 of Her Travel Show 'Taste the Nation'
KFC Double Down chicken sandwich
KFC Brings Back the Bun-less Double Down Chicken Sandwich After Nearly a Decade
Sheel Mohnot and Amruta Godbole, FIRST COMES LOVE, THEN COMES TACOS: MEET THE COUPLE SAYING “I DO” AT THE TACO BELL METAVERSE WEDDING
Couple Marries in Taco Bell 'Metaverse' Ceremony: 'Fun, Romantic and More Than a Little Weird'
Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper Tout
This Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper Has 15,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and You Can Snag It for Just $30
Mumbai Nights Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Popcorn Launch
Priyanka Chopra Creates a New Popcorn Flavor with Husband and 'Best Friend' Nick Jonas: 'So Fun'
Ina Garten and Stanley Tucci, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 3.
Stanley Tucci Makes Ina Garten Her First Martini and It's 'the Best One of All' — Watch
dave grohl volunteering and barbecuing for hope the mission. courtesy of Hope the Mission.
Dave Grohl Barbecues for 24 Hours to Serve 500 Meals at Los Angeles Homeless Shelters
Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
Watch Food Network Chefs Perform a Surprise Flash Mob at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival
https://www.gofundme.com/f/housing-for-chef-clive-jackson?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined. Gofundme
Chef Featured on Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours To Hell & Back' Left Homeless by Failed Restaurant
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Huge ‘Coconut Banana Pancakes’ Cheat Meal: ‘Treat Yourself’
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Huge Coconut-Banana Pancakes 'Cheat Meal': 'Treat Yourself'
Joanna Gaines to release her third cookbook
Joanna Gaines Reveals the Cover of Her Third Cookbook Filled with Recipes New and Old
Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial
Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial
Giada De Laurentiis Shane Farley Miami
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley 'Turn Up the Heat' in Miami — See Her 'Hot' Look
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks