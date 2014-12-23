Image zoom

New Year’s Eve is a rough holiday for chefs. Coordinating a special menu, often with several courses, that the kitchen is not accustomed to executing — it’s a recipe for disaster. I have historically had my worst nights ever in a restaurant on New Year’s Eve. And that’s more than once and in more than one restaurant.

The same can be true if you decide to cook at home. Make a few things that stretch you outside our comfort zone and try to make sure it all hits the table at relatively the same time — it’s a recipe for stress. I read so many articles that offer solutions for removing stress from your holiday equation. Truth is: If you’re excited and passionate as well as cooking and having people over, you’re inherently nervous about all that.

Don’t blame some butternut squash soufflé or crown roast of lamb for your feelings — sometimes stress can lead to a deeply rewarding feeling of stepping back from the table and giving yourself a giant pat on the back for achievement! I will admit that I often enjoy watching people eat the meal more than actually eating it myself!

People often talk to me about how to coordinate the food so that the meal and the evening feel cohesive. They want to know how to make sure that they make a great dinner or snacks and still manage to enjoy their guests. Organization and some planning do remove a lot of “what if” moments, but I’m not much of a planner — and even when I make a menu or a shopping list, I tend to hit the market and buy whatever looks good to me while my lists sit crumpled at the bottom of my bag.

But whatever ingredients I end up with, (and I try never to go to the market when I am hungry!) my favorite strategy is to pre-make a first course from start to finish, hot or cold, and pre-make a dessert. That way, all I am really doing is some advance prep work and cooking the main course the day of.

I love a soup or salad for first course. Potato leek soup, Roasted root vegetable soup, White bean minestrone, Shrimp bisque. I make the soup the day before, reheat and serve with warm toast on the side. So simple, plus the soup tastes better if it gets a rest in the fridge overnight before eating. Just like my grandma’s tomato sauce: so much better the next day. Salads are also great because you can literally mix the greens in a bowl, cover, make the dressing and just toss with the dressing and put the bowl on the table. I have also assembled baked clams ahead and simply broiled them with a squeeze of lemon juice just before serving.

Now, dessert. My favorite part of the meal. How about a simple chocolate walnut cake, cranberry crumble or macerated citrus salad? All make ahead and simply serve. This leaves only the main course to be made the day of.

For the main course: I always think an impressive piece of meat or fish is the easiest way to go: A filet of fish broiled and topped with a salsa, a spice-rubbed pork shoulder; Braised short ribs; A root vegetable casserole with breadcrumb topping. Put something at the heart of the table really creates a sense of community and coming together that just goes with the holidays.

The best thing to keep in mind is that if you’re spending the occasion with loved ones, family and friends alike, they will appreciate whatever you make. So as you’re standing there asking yourself if cooking was worth the trouble, there may be times that you doubted it and doubted yourself along the way. I know it may be hard to believe, but even us chefs who cook for a living have those kind of human moments.

Truth is: I wouldn’t trade the feeling of a home cooked meal for much of anything.

