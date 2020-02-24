Watch Guy Fieri Host an Epic Cooking Competition with His Fellow Food Network Stars

Guy Fieri is bringing the heat back into the kitchen with an all new cooking competition show.

Tournament of Champions, which airs Wednesday, March 4 on Food Network, is the new bracket-style, single-elimination culinary competition bringing world-renowned chefs to face off for the ultimate title. To create excitement for the premiere, Fieri hosted a mini Tournament of Champions match live during the South Beach Food & Wine Festival on Feb 23.

During the mini Tournament, Jet Tila and Alex Guarnaschelli were pitted against Marc Murphy and Amanda Freitag to create dishes with elements decided on by “The Randomizer” — which determines the protein, vegetable, piece of equipment, time and the style of food to make.

Both teams only had 20 minutes to create a dish with duck breast or chicken thighs. As the chefs are busy at work, Fieri asks Freitag (who competes in the actual Tournament of Champions) how difficult ToC was compared to other cooking competitions. “Hardest one I’ve ever done,” responds Freitag.

Once time was up, Chef Marcus Samuelsson judged the teams’ final creations on creativity, texture and the incorporation of the ingredients. Chefs Tila and Guaranschelli created a duck breast with a mustard cabbage, while chefs Murphy and Freitag went for chicken thighs with an edamame puree.

Watch the full clip up top to see which team comes out victorious.

Tournament of Champions airs on The Food Network Wednesday, March 4 at 9pm ET.