Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Image zoom

Alex Guarnaschelli is an Iron Chef, Food Network celebrity chef, author of Old-School Comfort Food and the executive chef at New York City’s Butter restaurants. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Tuesday to get her professional cooking tips, family-favorite recipes and personal stories of working in front of the camera and behind the kitchen doors. Follow her on Twitter at @guarnaschelli.



Knives are so personal. They are like a choice of underwear: you like what you like for your personal reasons and if it’s a good fit, go for it!



The best way to buy a knife? Test drive it by holding it in your hand. While I find shopping online more convenient, I’d rather wait until I have some free time and go look at the knives in person. You buy a good knife; you will have it for a long time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Alex Guarnaschelli: How to Make Amazing Asparagus

I like to feel the grip. I like it lightweight. Who wants to hold a heavy knife? It’s only going to weigh me down as I cut. I like a slender knife that goes through food with ease with a blade that I can keep sharp with minimal difficulty.

I don’t think we consider the fact that the knife is our racehorse. We commission it to cut through all of the food we are about to cook and/or eat. It can be draining to cut through things with a heavy, dull knife.

Here are my picks for the 4 knives you should always keep on hand, and a couple extra tools to ensure you’ve got a well-stocked kitchen.

RELATED: Alex Guarnaschelli: My Favorite Grilling Recipes

A simple paring knife: My absolute favorite is a Sabatier knife (around 21/2 inches) that retail for around 6 to7 dollars. The knife is lightweight, easy to hold and the blade pretty easy to keep sharp.

10-inch chef’s knife: The first knife I ever had was 20 inches long, it seemed, and I loved the way it felt like I could cut through a whole watermelon with one swipe of the knife. With more experience, I favor something smaller and, though I like lightweight knife, I like a chef’s knife with a little heft to it and a little curve to the blade. I use this knife for splitting thing like squash or slicing leeks and potatoes for soup. I don’t use it for much butchering unless I’m dealing with a larger cut of meat.

5-inch boning knife: I like thick, slightly flexible blade. I use this for some fish (like fluke, flounder) and some meat (like hanger steak or pork loins). I also use it for vegetables because it’s longer than my paring knife but slender enough to allow for accuracy.

Serrated knife: Love a small one for cutting tomatoes and citrus. Sometimes I cut a few things with it to enjoy the feeling of cutting with a totally different kind of knife. Of course, I use a larger one to cut bread of all kinds – fresh, older for croutons, split buns for hamburgers.

RELATED: Alex Guarnaschelli Blogs: I Didn’t Choose My Career as a Chef — It Chose Me

Knife “steel” or sharpener: For home cooks, sharpening can be a daunting process. Don’t worry about being perfect, just get in there and give it a try! The steel is a good place to start. There are certain foods, particularly citrus and more fragile fruits like grapes, tomatoes, where I always give the knife a little sharpening before I begin. An even clean cut through a tomato, for example, not only looks beautiful when you arrange the slices on the plate but it also affects taste. Consider the texture of food when your tongue moves over a smooth slice of tomato. The sharpness of your knife has a direct domino effect on how your food tastes.

Mortar and pestle: What a great tool this is and it takes things back to basics. Crushing garlic and grinding it to a pulp to use in the base of a tomatoes sauce is a great feeling. Making a traditional aioli with the garlic and parsley creates a powerhouse of flavor. Toasting whole spices until they are warm in the oven and then grinding them by hand makes amazing spice rubs. It makes you feel connected to food in a whole new way.