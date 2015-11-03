Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Alex Guarnaschelli Blogs: My Home Fries Recipe Will Change the Way You Think About Breakfast

Alex Guarnaschelli is an Iron Chef, Food Network celebrity chef, author of Old-School Comfort Food and the executive chef at New York City’s Butter restaurants. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Tuesday to get her professional cooking tips, family-favorite recipes and personal stories of working in front of the camera and behind the kitchen doors. Follow her on Twitter at @guarnaschelli.



Let’s chat about an egg breakfast for a minute—one that can be done on a weekday or weekend and fit right in.

My favorite egg breakfast at home is a two-parter and surprisingly simple! I really love home fries. They are not just a little tagalong to a great breakfast. For me, they can make or break a plate of eggs.

I used to fry my eggs and home fries in butter and then I discovered that my Italian roots led me to love olive oil better here. It comes from my mom who even scrambles her eggs in olive oil. It’s a lighter, cleaner taste and I reserve butter for spreading on my toast.

When I am counting calories and want to cut back, I cook the eggs with non-stick spray and halve the amount of oil used to cook the potatoes. Either way, it’s the little things that make the most difference.

The sprinkle of vinegar on the potatoes makes them punchier and tastier. The salt at the end of cooking the home fries and as you finish the eggs is crucial.

Lastly, the most vital element is time. If I have precooked potatoes and shallots, I can get the home fries going and make the fried egg and enjoy a breakfast that really has that weekend feel on a weekday morning. It breaks up the granola bar/yogurt/oatmeal/smoothie cycle with something special and simple at the same time. Plus, my daughter likes to see me short-order cooking home fries every once in a while. Now, give it a whirl!

Alex Guarnaschelli’s Home Fries and Eggs

Serves: 2

5-6 medium Red Bliss potatoes

4 medium shallots

5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

2-3 tsp. red wine vinegar

4 large eggs

Sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Toss the potatoes and shallots in 1 tbsp. of the olive oil with a generous pinch of salt. Arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet and place in the center of the oven. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Remove and cool.

2. In a cast iron skillet, heat 3 tbsp. olive oil until hot. Crush and break the potatoes into pieces, slice the shallots into 1-inch slices and place them both in a single layer in the oil. Season with salt. Cook over medium heat (do not stir or touch them) and brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Use a spatula to flip them over and cook on their second side. Season with salt and sprinkle with red wine vinegar just before serving.

3. For the eggs, heat two small non-stick pans and add ½ tbsp. of oil to each. Break 1 whole egg into each pan. Separate the remaining two eggs and add only the white to each, so each skillet has one yolk and two whites. Discard the remaining two yolks or reserve for another recipe. Fry over low to medium heat until the egg yolk is cooked.

4. Arrange the home fries on the bottom of two plates and top with a fried egg. Sprinkle with sea salt. Devour.