The new addition to Alex Guarnaschelli's home comes weeks after the Food Network star announced her split from fiancé Michael Castellon

Alex Guarnaschelli Just Got Her First Pet, an Adorable New Puppy — and Her Daughter Named Him!

Alex Guarnaschelli is expanding her family!

The Food Network star, 49, introduced her Instagram followers on Tuesday to Leon Duval Le Chiffre Guarnaschelli, a new puppy that she welcomed into her Manhattan abode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Such a good boy," Guarnaschelli wrote on Instagram, adding that 14-year-old daughter Ava gave the pooch his name. "We are not worthy."

Along with her words, the Alex Versus America shared a few photos of her new four-legged-friend, who appears to be an Australian Shepard.

"Current situation," she captioned one picture, of the tiny puppy sprawled out on the floor. Another shows the sweet animal locking eyes with the camera, as he laid on the bed.

This is Guarnaschelli's first pet ever. She first revealed she would be getting one last month during a Q&A on her Instagram Story, but kept details hush hush.

The new addition comes a few weeks after Guarnaschelli announced her split from fiancé Michael Castellon. The former pair were together for five years and got engaged in June 2020.

At the time, Guarnaschelli told PEOPLE she and Castellon — who first met while she was visiting the restaurant where he worked as a chef — were in "no hurry" to get married, and were excited to plan a big celebration. PEOPLE confirmed their breakup on Feb. 21.

Days later, the celebrity chef confessed to fans that she was handling the aftermath as best she could, admitting it hasn't been easy.

Asked "How are you getting through your recent breakup?" in an Instagram Story Q&A, Guarnaschelli wrote, "If I'm honest: poorly."

She went on to imply that she was finding comfort in carbs, writing, "That said, there is always pizza" alongside a photo of two slices.

Michael Castellon and Alex Guarnaschelli Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She confirmed it was difficult having a relationship in the public eye. "So sorry to read about your breakup" one commenter wrote, to which Guarnaschelli replied, "I was sorry to read about it too."

Later, when asked for advice on how to stop the feeling of being lost and alone after a breakup, Guarnaschelli said, "there's no stopping feelings."

"Part of life is being alone and part of life is being lost," she wrote. "Some people say that life is what happens in those in between moments anyway... Give it some thought and always bet on yourself."

This isn't the first time Guarnaschelli has been through a split. She was previously married to ex-husband Brandon Clark, Ava's father.