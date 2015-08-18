Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Alex Guarnaschelli Blogs: How to Make Back-to-School Snacks That Kids Will Actually Like

Alex Guarnaschelli is an Iron Chef, Food Network celebrity chef, author of Old-School Comfort Food and the executive chef at New York City’s Butter restaurants. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Tuesday to get her professional cooking tips, family-favorite recipes and personal stories of working in front of the camera and behind the kitchen doors. Follow her on Twitter at @guarnaschelli.

Another summer filled with beach time and family BBQs has come to a close, and with it, there’s always the hint of excitement (and dread) as the kids prepare to head back to school.



My daughter currently seems to waver between wanting to see her friends again and never wanting to see another math equation as long as she lives. I get it — I remember that pit in my stomach as I walked to school that first day.

I was also one of those kids who had a mom who didn’t understand the potential power plays that could be made with the right school lunch.

To many parents, the task of filling that lunchbox with something healthy for their child that will thwart their eyes from the choices in the cafeteria or vending machine is daunting.

The lure of greasy pepperoni pizza, hamburgers or cupcakes can be strong one. I will admit that I had more than my share of chicken fingers and candy myself. Food that’s not from home just had an added allure to me somehow.

I face that with my daughter when she frowns as I pack her lunch. Seems that harder I try, the grumpier she gets. I can’t imagine I am alone… And people say to me: “Hey! You’re a chef! You should have some good solutions for this!”

Hmmmmmmm.

It’s tempting to stay within a limited flavor palette for a picky eater, which often leads to the boredom that makes that plate of chicken nuggets and ranch dressing look so appealing. Here are some tips to help you get out of this rut:

Introduce a new flavor with a familiar one. I have had some great success (and some not so great) with this. It can cushion the shock of trying something new. For example, I tried adding sharp white cheddar cheese & Granny Smith apple slices to the classic turkey sandwich to give a little sweetness & crunch to an old favorite.

I used whole-wheat pita bread as the base for a pizza, stuffing the pocket with delicious mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Those two lunches went well.

I also made my daughter a broccoli salad with some leftover roasted chicken. Big flop. Can’t win them all — so don’t try.

Add visual variety to the meal. I find this sparks kids’ interest and makes them less likely to notice that they are eating something healthy! Instead of a fruit cup covered in syrup, for example, I made a few skewers of strawberries and pineapple.

Always consider texture. This is something I do when I cook for anybody. Something soft, something crunchy. It can help with lunch too. Individual bags of air-popped popcorn or apple slices dipped in antioxidant-rich dark chocolate.

So the next time you start to scratch your head about how to make your kid’s lunch healthy and still get them to eat it, just get a little creative in terms of flavor, visual variety & texture.