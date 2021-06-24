See the Sweetest Moments from Alex Drummond's 'Magical' Wedding Day in an Upcoming Pioneer Woman Special

Ree Drummond is getting ready to relive the "magical night" her oldest daughter Alex got married.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old food blogger shared a sneak peek of the most poignant moments from Alex and husband Mauricio Scott's nuptials, which took place at the family's Oklahoma ranch in May. The wedding, along with lead up to the big day, was documented by the Food Network and will be broadcast for fans in an hour-long special on Saturday.

"It was such a meaningful, memorable night for our whole family, and I can't wait to share it with Food Network viewers who have actually become like our extended family over the years," Ree said in a press release.

The special will take viewers through all the tiny wedding details that have the "Pioneer Woman touch" and highlight the highs and lows of the planning process, including chaotic weather mishaps and a loss of power and water in the middle of their ranch. "Come rain or shine or everything else that fate throws at us, this wedding is gonna happen," said Drummond in the clip.

"Lots of behind-the-scenes wedding fun, weather drama, and a few happy tears, too," she added in her post on Instagram. "It'll be fun to experience it all while wearing jeans and no Spanx! (P.S. I may or may not have stepped on a floor vent cover with my wedding heels and gotten stuck right before the ceremony. Why, Ree?? Why?? 😂)"

The lifestyle guru said in a previous blog post that while the couple - who got engaged in August 2020 - looked at several venues in Tulsa, "Alex and Mauricio ultimately decided that the ranch would be the best place for them to say 'I do.'"

The sneak peek highlights the stunning white floral-decked sail tent and matching multi-tier flower wedding cake and shares a glimpse at the magical moments between the couple's friends and family, including a tearful speech by Alex's sister Paige.