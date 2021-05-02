Alex Drummond Is Married! Ree Drummond's Daughter Ties the Knot with Mauricio Scott in Oklahoma

Wedding bells rang on Saturday for Alex Drummond and fiancé Mauricio Scott on the family's ranch in Oklahoma

Alex Drummond is a married woman!

Despite initial worries from mom Ree Drummond about the potential of high winds during her daughter's nuptials, the event went off without a hitch on Saturday at the family's Oklahoma ranch. The Pioneer Woman star and blogger, 52, was among the guests as her oldest child tied the knot with Mauricio Scott.

Also in attendance were father of the bride Ladd Drummond and Ladd and Ree's three youngest children: Todd, 16, Bryce, 18, and Paige, 21.

"Married!!" Paige captioned a selfie of herself with the bride and groom inside the reception.

Before the ceremony, Ree joked about her daughter's wedding. "Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?😂)," she captioned a photo of her and her husband Ladd, who was wearing a neck brace.

Alex, 23, and Scott met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University. They shared the news of their engagement in August.

Ree has shared many details about their wedding over the past several months, including a recent preview of the mouth-watering menu catered by the Food Network star's restaurant, the Mercantile.

Ree took her job seriously, of course, selecting a classic main course of beef-tenderloin filet, charred vegetables, peppers and asparagus, and mashed potatoes as one of the side dishes, she explained during a recent Instagram Live Q&A for The Pioneer Woman Magazine.

The star of the side dishes was macaroni and cheese with caramelized onions and seven cheeses, including two different processed cheeses (to make it "dreamy and creamy," Alex said), Fontina, goat cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar and Parmesan.

Guests were set to enjoy two wedding cakes created by Amy Cakes in Oklahoma City. The first was a more traditional cake, boasting multiple layers featuring half vanilla cake and half strawberry with white icing and florals. The second groom's cake, for Scott, was chocolate, shaped and decorated like a football jersey — half dedicated to Texas A&M and the other half to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Scott's favorite teams.

Earlier this month, Ree, her mother and Paige were among the guests at Alex's bridal shower, held at Ree's Mercantile restaurant bakery in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Photos posted to Ree's blog showed elegant table place settings, each accompanied by a mini bottle of champagne, custom cookies decorated in frosting reading "Alex & Mauricio," a mimosa bar, tons of pretty décor and the bride-to-be opening her gifts.

Ree also wrote in the post that she had "narrowed my dress decision down to two choices, I'm exercising like a woman with a mission, I decided to wear my hair half up, half down (but I will probably change my mind four times on that front), and maybe I'm in denial, but I can really only describe my current wedding state as ... excited!"