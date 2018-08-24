Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Has Only Cooked for Her Once During Their 'Entire Relationship'

The kitchen is one place you’ll never find Alec Baldwin.

While his wife Hilaria Baldwin claims he isn’t a picky eater, he’s also not one to whip up a gourmet meal himself.

“He has cooked one omelet for me in our entire relationship,” Hilaria, 34, tells PEOPLE, who married Alec, 60, in 2012. “It was actually very good. Alec Baldwin can make an omelet and he made one for me. It was before we got married and before we had kids. He’s not a cook. He can do it apparently, but I was amazed that he could make me a vegetable omelet.”

Hilaria, who has teamed up with Little Tikes to promote their line of outdoor toys, says it happened while they were on a romantic getaway vacation—another rarity for them these days.

“We cannot do that anymore, because I can’t bear to either leave my children or take them all on a plane trip when it doesn’t have anything to do with work because it’s so stressful,” she adds. “So we stay home a lot.”

Now as parents to four little ones, Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 1 and Romeo, 3 months, dinner time is all about what’s easiest.

“All four of my children have different dietary needs right now,” Hilaria says. “Rafa is the pickiest eater in the world, but as the pediatrician pointed out to me when I was worrying about it, the eight things that he eats, more or less, are all extremely healthy. It’s not french fries and grilled cheese sandwiches. He’s eating tofu and kale chips and pretzels and stuff like that. He won’t eat anything else.”

She continues: “I realize that dinner time, bath time, and bed time is ‘roll your sleeves up, we can do this.’ Just get one foot in front of the other, it’s gonna be okay.”

When it comes to her latest summertime meals, Hilaria has been utilizing their garden to prepare food they grow themselves.

“We’ve been eating lots of salads and grilled veggies and stuff like that, which has been so magical,” she says. “And being New Yorkers, you order in a lot, but I do like to cook and it’s different everyday.”

But she adds: “I’m still waiting for a second omelet.”