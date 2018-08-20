Aldi Is Selling Wine and Cheese Advent Calendars This Holiday Season

Aldi is on a mission to make this Christmas the jolliest one yet.

Yes, it’s still summer but the discount grocery store chain is getting ready for the holidays by releasing two very exciting new advent calendars: one filled with wine and one with cheese.

The Wine Advent Calendar—which was previously only available in the U.K.—retails for $69.99 and helps you count down the days until Christmas with 24 small bottles of red, white, rosé and bubbly instead of chocolate. The variety of wines, which include Malbec, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, come from all different regions around the world.

For the cheese lovers, the Cheese Advent Calendar comes stuffed with 24 imported mini cheeses, like Cheddar, Gouda, and Havarti.

Both calendars are available starting on November 7 in U.S. stores, though the company notes that the wine calendars are only stocked in the Aldis that sell alcohol. And don’t expect them to stick around long—the wine version reportedly sold out fast when it was available overseas last year.

The supermarket is no stranger to quality booze: An $8 bottle of rosé from Aldi was named among the world’s best after two weeks of blind tasting in 2017.