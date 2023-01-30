Couple Who Wed at ALDI Give an Update on Married Life: 'Our Obsession Has Grown Tenfold'

The Illinois couple who were married at an ALDI in November are sharing all about their first few months of wedded bliss.

Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski exchanged vows on Nov. 9 at the store's model location in the Chicago suburb of Batavia, after they won the Happily Ever ALDI contest. Post wedding their love for each other — and ALDI — has only grown, and they continue to make time for their sacred Sunday shopping dates at the grocery store.

"We are so beyond grateful to ALDI for having this contest and even more grateful that they chose us," the newlyweds tell PEOPLE. "If it weren't for them, we'd likely be heading into year five of our engagement with no solid wedding plans."

Picking their favorite moment from their "dream come true" wedding day is "honestly impossible," they added. "Every single detail and every single moment of the day was perfect, for us. We would have never spoiled ourselves as much as ALDI spoiled us. From the decor, to the food (which we both wish we would have tried more of), to the fun… every single thing was beyond perfect."

With ALDI supplying virtually all aspects of the event — even a grocery-store employee officiant — Jessica and Michael were free to fully enjoy the big day, as were their friends and family.

"If you asked our guests, I think most of them would tell you that the food was their favorite part," the couple says. "After our wedding, at least three of our guests that I know of, who have never stepped foot in an ALDI previously, are now shopping there weekly, if not more."

Now adjusting to married life, they say it's been a seamless transition.

"Our first few months of married life have been wonderful. It was great to spend our first holiday season as Mr. and Mrs. It was so fun seeing friends and family over the holidays while reminiscing on our wedding with them. We have been shown so much love from so many people, it's been incredible!"

Though they are occasionally recognized as the "ALDI couple" by strangers, it hasn't stood in the way of their undying devotion for the store.

"We still have our weekly shopping 'dates' at ALDI every Sunday, and every time we walk in that door, we are reminded of our wedding day," they said. "Our love for each other and our ALDI obsession has grown tenfold since that beautiful November day."

"Being able to share such a memorable day, full of love, in a place that we love and with the people that love us the most was an absolute dream come true," they added, "a dream that we never knew was possible."