According to a press release, the stores will open "with a focus on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast"

Aldi to Open 100 New Store Locations Across the U.S. in 2021

Aldi is expanding its reach with a plan to open around 100 new stores in 2021.

The German-headquartered supermarket chain announced the initiative on Wednesday, revealing that the new locations will launch "with a focus on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast."

Aldi is also planning to continue its grocery delivery via Instacart "in almost all of its stores," as well as introduce Curbside Grocery Pickup at 500 more locations than currently offered.

In a press release, Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said the company is "incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year."

Aldi store | Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

"Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing Aldi products at a value that can't be matched," Hart added.

The chain, whose first store opened in Germany 60 years ago, is also expanding with the opening of its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center, located in Loxley, Alabama, the release shares.

"It will be equipped to service up to 100 stores in Alabama, Southern Georgia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, which will be the 38th state where ALDI operates," according to the release.

Additionally, the new 564,000-square-foot distribution center in Loxley will "feature several sustainable building elements, such as solar panels, LED lighting and an environmentally friendly refrigeration system."

The facility will also "create an additional 200 jobs when it opens next year," the release states. "With the distribution center in place, ALDI plans to open as many as 35 new Gulf Coast-area stores by the end of 2022, with the first two stores in Tallahassee, Florida, slated to open later this year."