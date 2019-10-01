Aldi Is Selling Spooky Cheeses for You to Serve at Your Halloween Party

Flipping the calendar to October means it’s already time to prepare for this year’s Halloween party. But not to worry, Aldi has got you covered with their new line of seasonal cheeses (with particularly cheesy names to match.)

The discount food giant—known for upping the holiday dairy game with cheeses on Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day—is dropping their spooky collection ahead of Oct. 31 with four festive options, each retailing for $3.99 a piece ,as Delish first reported.

The Scary Pumpkin Spice is a Wensleydale cheese, which is a crumbly cheese that’s produced in the U.K., and is infused with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. The item comes in the shape of a carved jack-o-latern and encased in an orange wax.

The collection also includes another Wensleydale cheese, this one called No Rest For The Wicked. The cheese’s sugar skull packaging pairs well with the its sweet flavors of strawberry and Prosecco.

The Freaky Franken is a mild Derby cheese infused with dried sage, giving it the classic green Frankenstein look.

The last flavor in the collection is the Bat Knit Crazy cheddar cheese. The cheese is wrapped in a black wax and features a picture of a flying bat.

While the holiday isn’t until the end of the month, the Halloween collection is set to hit shelves on Oct. 16, a spokesperson for Aldi tells PEOPLE.

