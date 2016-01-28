Alanis Morissette Says Living Your Best Life Requires 'Tuning In to Your Body'

Sometimes we take coping mechanisms too far, and lose sight of what our bodies really want and need.

Alanis Morissette said she had long been guilty of doing just that.

“We humans are ingenious at figuring out how to stave off pain or displeasure, and god bless us for this survival skill,” she writes in a post for mindbodygreen, noting that people turn to “television, food, surfing the web, drugs, alcohol, work [and] sex” to “stave off pain and ‘leave the body.’ ”

The singer, 41, believes relying on these mechanisms too much ends up hurting us in the end.

“Ultimately, what once served as a way to relieve unwanted pain becomes the mechanism through which we remain perpetually estranged from ourselves,” she writes. “And the havoc that this lack of self-intimacy and self-knowledge can create permeates every area of our life.”

To combat this, Morisette shares her favorite ways to “come home to your body” that anybody can do when they are feeling that disconnect: massage, mindful eating, hot baths, deep-breathing exercises, yoga, walking in nature, skin scrubs, acupuncture, gentle stretching and dance.

