Alabama Officials Urge Drivers to Not Eat Chicken Tenders Spilled on Highway After Crash

Chicken fingers went flying on an Alabama highway Saturday evening following an 18-wheeler car crash.

The sighting prompted a number of hungry drivers and motorists to stop their vehicles and collect the fried snack the next day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unfortunately, their desire to chow down caused a significant amount of traffic, which is illegal.

Shortly after the crash, The Cherokee County Emergency Management released a public service announcement warning those traveling on Highway 35 near the Dekalb County line to not stop their vehicles.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35. You’re creating a traffic hazard! It’s a crime to impede the flow of traffic,” Cherokee County’s EMA wrote on their Facebook page.

In addition to creating a traffic hazard, the EMA explained the chicken tenders were unsafe to eat.

“Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume,” the EMA continued before adding that anyone who stopped to pick them up “could be facing charges.”

Alabama officials then made the decision to close down the highway to one lane in order to expedite the cleaning process.

However, it wasn’t until Monday afternoon that the tenders were cleared.

RELATED: Truck Carrying Hundreds of Frozen Pizzas Crashes on the Highway, ‘Lots of Pizza Fatalities’ Reported

“The scene on Highway 35 has been cleaned up and the road is now reopened,” the EMA revealed in an update.

At this time, it is not clear as to how many people stopped in the middle of traffic to collect the tenders and whether or not those people have been identified and charged.