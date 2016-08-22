Al Roker is about to feed your burger addiction.

The Today show co-host has partnered with the Shake Shack chain to create a new signature menu item, dubbed the Roker Burger. The southern barbecue-style burger is an Angus beef patty topped with pulled pork, two slices of American cheese, red-eye mayo and sliced pickles. (Red-eye mayo—first introduced by the team at Momofuku—is made with a potent blend of instant coffee and spicy sriracha hot sauce.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Roker created the burger as part of the Today Original series, where he and fellow hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie make their own products to benefit their chosen charities.

Roker’s burger is available for $7.49, and a dollar from each sale will go towards the No Kid Hungry charity. “Creating a burger with the folks at Shake Shack is exciting,” Al Roker told Today. “Creating a burger that helps childhood hunger is inspiring.”