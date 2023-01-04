Al Roker Shares a Look at His Newly-Organized Pantry Ahead of Return to the 'Today' Show

Al Roker is hitting refresh on his pantry before heading back to work on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Today weather anchor shared a side-by-side view of his newly organized pantry. In an Instagram post, Roker hilariously admitted a lot of the products he found were expired.

"This morning, with a nudge from @debrobertsabc I got up early and went through our pantry to reduce clutter and get rid of expired cans and bottles," he captioned his post, tagging his wife Deborah Roberts. "Not proud but more than a few were dated 2019!!"

Made up of several roomy shelves, Roker's pantry featured many kitchen staples, including Raos pasta sauce, Skippy peanut butter and Maxwell House coffee.

Some of the newly-manicured shelves showcased clear, labeled containers housing everything from cereal and farro to brown rice and couscous.

Food Network star Sunny Anderson revealed her similar pantry cleaning woes in the comments section.

"I did the same in Dec and found plenty of cans and such that expired in 2019 as well😵‍💫 and spices and bread crumbs that smelled like cardboard," she commented.

On Friday, Roker will be back on the Today show for his first in-studio appearance in two months since blood clots in his leg and lungs sent him to the hospital.

Anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin announced the happy news on Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show.

"We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show," Guthrie said.

"Everyone's like, 'When when?' Well, we have our date," Kotb added. "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that."

Al Roker. Theo Wargo/Getty

After Melvin praised the reunion and that everyone "will be back together," Guthrie noted that the show is "not the same without Al," sweetly adding that "our sunshine is coming back Friday morning."

The TV personality has been absent from Today for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

His health issues caused him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. But on Dec. 8, he shared via Instagram that he was out of the hospital once again.

While recovering, Roker has been keeping busy in the kitchen. In December, he shared a photo of his beef and veggie lasagna dinner on Instagram — and even though his daughter was "doubtful" of the meal, he said she ended up enjoying it.

He's been updating fans on his recovery on Instagram, and made a virtual appearance on Today on Dec. 12 to check in with his status.

"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," said Roker. "This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."