5 Places You Can Get an Air Fryer Right Now for Under $100

If you’ve always wanted to try an air fryer, but don’t want to pony up $200+, I totally get it. These contraptions can be pricey, but being able to eat your favorite fried foods (without soaking them in oil) is also pretty dang tempting. Think of all the sweet potato fries, “fried” okra, and donuts you could make (with way less calories and fat)! Ugh, I’m seriously getting hungry just thinking about it.

Anyway, here are 5 air fryers that are currently on sale—so, act quickly and get to air frying!

3.7-Quart HealthyFry Air Fryer

This multitasking model from Sur La Table heats up to 390 degrees and can air-fry, bake, roast, and grill (read: it’s a kitchen workhorse). It comes in three super cute colors (white, red, and charcoal gray), and it’s currently on sale for $99.96. (Buy it here)

Presto AirDaddy 4.2-Quart Air Fryer

This larger model is perfect for families who love to cook without the oil—the spacious basket gives you plenty of room for cooking chicken wings and french fries, or baking muffins (yes, really). We love that you can also cook frozen foods. It’s on sale at Walmart right now for for $83.94.

Cooks 2.5-Liter Air Fryer

This model is only available at JC Penny, but the 68 5-star reviews say it all. This air fryer holds up to 2.2 pounds of food, and it’s on sale right now for $75 when you use the code SAVE60. Bonus? The basket is dishwasher safe, which makes for super easy cleanup. (Buy it here)

NuWave Brio 3-Quart Air Fryer

This air fryer from Bed, Bath, & Beyond boasts all the features of more expensive models, but without the hefty price tag. It’s currently on sale for $79.99, and as all BB&B shopping vets know, if you sign up for their mailing list, you’ll get 20% off your purchase—bringing this air fryer down to $64. (Buy it here)

GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Air Fryer

This inexpensive air fryer from Home Depot is under $70, and has almost 100 4-star reviews. We love that this model automatically turns off when the basket is removed or the timer goes off. The only downside? You can’t put it in the dishwasher. (Home Depot, $69.95)