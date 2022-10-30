These mini meatloaves use sofrito, a flavor foundation of much Spanish food, to replace the need for chopping up lots of aromatics.

The zucchini not only sneaks in more veggies into your meal, but adds flavor and moisture to the loaves. Making individual loaves cuts down cooking time.

Toss a few potatoes in the microwave and mix up a quick salad while the meatloaves are cooking, and a complete meal will be on the table in about 20 minutes.

Individual Turkey-Zucchini Meatloaves

1 cup grated zucchini (from 1 small [7 oz.] zucchini)

2/3 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

½ cup prepared green sofrito (such as Goya Recaito) (from 1 [12-oz.] jar)

1 large egg

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 lb. ground turkey

Cooking spray

Tzatziki

1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. Stir together zucchini, panko, sofrito, egg, coriander, cumin, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until evenly moistened. Add turkey; stir together until well combined. Coat palms of hands with cooking spray. Divide turkey mixture evenly into 4 portions (7 ¼ ounces each, just under 1 cup), and shape into individual loaves (about 5 x 2 x 2 inches). Coat tops with cooking spray.

2. Working in 2 batches if needed, carefully arrange meatloaves at least 1 inch apart in air fryer basket. Cook until well browned and a thermometer inserted into the center of each meatloaf registers 165°, 15 to 18 minutes per batch. Serve meatloaves with tzatziki.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes