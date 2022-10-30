Air Fryer Turkey-Zucchini Meatloaves

The zucchini in these individual loaves not only sneaks in more veggies into your meal, but adds flavor and moisture

By
Janet McCracken
Janet McCracken

Over the past 20 years, Janet McCracken has served as an editor, story creator, recipe developer, and recipe tester at a variety of publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Food and Wine. She believes in the Zen of pie-making, that ice cream is the perfect food, and that sharing a meal with family and friends is the finest way to spend any part of the day. She lives in Connecticut.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 08:51 PM
Air fryer Gallery
Photo: Victor Protasio

These mini meatloaves use sofrito, a flavor foundation of much Spanish food, to replace the need for chopping up lots of aromatics.

The zucchini not only sneaks in more veggies into your meal, but adds flavor and moisture to the loaves. Making individual loaves cuts down cooking time.

Toss a few potatoes in the microwave and mix up a quick salad while the meatloaves are cooking, and a complete meal will be on the table in about 20 minutes.

Individual Turkey-Zucchini Meatloaves

1 cup grated zucchini (from 1 small [7 oz.] zucchini)

2/3 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

½ cup prepared green sofrito (such as Goya Recaito) (from 1 [12-oz.] jar)

1 large egg

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 lb. ground turkey

Cooking spray

Tzatziki

1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. Stir together zucchini, panko, sofrito, egg, coriander, cumin, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until evenly moistened. Add turkey; stir together until well combined. Coat palms of hands with cooking spray. Divide turkey mixture evenly into 4 portions (7 ¼ ounces each, just under 1 cup), and shape into individual loaves (about 5 x 2 x 2 inches). Coat tops with cooking spray.

2. Working in 2 batches if needed, carefully arrange meatloaves at least 1 inch apart in air fryer basket. Cook until well browned and a thermometer inserted into the center of each meatloaf registers 165°, 15 to 18 minutes per batch. Serve meatloaves with tzatziki.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Related Articles
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
people food touts
Make 'Spellbook' Dark Chocolate Brownies & Potion of Life Cocktails Inspired by 'Hocus Pocus 2'
people recipes
Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
people recipes
Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
Salmon Tacos
Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw
people recipes
Antoni Porowski's Pizza With Eggs, Zucchini & Salami Recipe
50 Food Faves Rollout
'Top Chef's Buddha Lo Jokes His 'Marry Me Pasta' Could Have Been Named 'Divorce Me Pasta' If He Lost
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
people food rollout
Alex Guarnaschelli's Summer Berry Crumble
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob