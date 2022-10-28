Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans

This satisfying vegetarian supper involves putting a whole, stuffed bell pepper in the air fryer so it gets browned on top and gooey in the middle

Published on October 28, 2022 02:22 PM
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Photo: Jen Causey

Stuffed with white beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and cheese, and seasoned with a nice amount of fresh basil and garlic, these stuffed peppers are a satisfying vegetarian supper. Choose any color bell pepper, or even an assortment, if you'd like. Complete the meal with toasted garlic bread.

Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans

4 medium (9 oz. each) bell peppers (red, yellow, orange, or an assortment)

1 (15-oz.) can cannellini or great Northern beans, drained and rinsed (1 ½ cups)

1 (12-oz.) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped (1 1/3 cups)

1 cup (5 oz.) cherry tomatoes, halved, quartered if large

½ cup sliced fresh basil, plus more for garnish

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 2 tsp.)

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

6 oz. fontina cheese, grated (1 ½ cups), divided

1. Carefully slice off the top 1/3-inch (stem end) of the bell peppers; discard. Using a small paring knife, remove seeds and ribs; discard. Place peppers cut side up, and set aside.

2. Stir together beans, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, basil, oil, garlic, salt, black pepper, and 1 cup of the cheese in a large bowl. Firmly stuff bell peppers evenly with filling (½ cup filling per pepper).

3. Add peppers to air fryer basket, and cook at 350° until browned on top and hot in the middle, about 10 minutes. Top evenly with remaining ½ cup cheese (2 tablespoons per pepper), and cook until cheese on top melts and browns slightly, about 2 minutes. Remove from air fryer, and let stand 5 minutes. Garnish with additional basil, and serve.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minute
Total time: 35 minutes

