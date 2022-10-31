Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers.

Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal.

Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones

1 lb. fresh pizza dough

½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar)

3 oz. whole-milk mozzarella cheese, finely shredded (about 3/4 cup)

½ cup roasted red bell peppers (from 1 [16-oz.] jar), drained and chopped

12 slices pepperoni (from 1 [6-oz.] pkg.)

¾ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 8 tsp.)

2 tsp. finely chopped garlic (from 2 garlic cloves)

1 tsp. dried oregano

1. Place pizza dough in a lightly greased bowl; cover loosely with a towel or plastic wrap. Set aside to come to room temperature, about 1 hour.

2. Preheat air fryer to 350° for 3 minutes. Divide dough evenly into 4 portions; roll into balls, and flatten slightly. Cover with a kitchen towel.

3. Stretch out 2 dough portions into 8-inch rounds; coat lightly with olive oil spray, and flip over. Spread 2 tablespoons pizza sauce on half of each round, leaving a 1-inch border. Top sauce on each with 3 tablespoons mozzarella, 2 tablespoons roasted peppers, 3 slices pepperoni, and 2 teaspoons Parmesan; sprinkle ½ teaspoon garlic and ¼ teaspoon oregano evenly over each. Fold dough over; using fingertips or a fork, press edges to seal.

4. Coat tops with olive oil spray; transfer to air fryer basket. Cook until dough is golden brown, crisp, and cooked through, about 14 minutes, flipping over halfway through cook time. Let cool 5 minutes.

5. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 using remaining dough, sauce, mozzarella, peppers, pepperoni, Parmesan, garlic, and oregano.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

