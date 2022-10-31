Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 

These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside

By
Janet McCracken
Janet McCracken

Over the past 20 years, Janet McCracken has served as an editor, story creator, recipe developer, and recipe tester at a variety of publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Food and Wine. She believes in the Zen of pie-making, that ice cream is the perfect food, and that sharing a meal with family and friends is the finest way to spend any part of the day. She lives in Connecticut.

Published on October 31, 2022 10:36 AM
Photo: Victor Protasio

Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers.

Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal.

Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones

1 lb. fresh pizza dough

½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar)

3 oz. whole-milk mozzarella cheese, finely shredded (about 3/4 cup)

½ cup roasted red bell peppers (from 1 [16-oz.] jar), drained and chopped

12 slices pepperoni (from 1 [6-oz.] pkg.)

¾ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 8 tsp.)

2 tsp. finely chopped garlic (from 2 garlic cloves)

1 tsp. dried oregano

1. Place pizza dough in a lightly greased bowl; cover loosely with a towel or plastic wrap. Set aside to come to room temperature, about 1 hour.

2. Preheat air fryer to 350° for 3 minutes. Divide dough evenly into 4 portions; roll into balls, and flatten slightly. Cover with a kitchen towel.

3. Stretch out 2 dough portions into 8-inch rounds; coat lightly with olive oil spray, and flip over. Spread 2 tablespoons pizza sauce on half of each round, leaving a 1-inch border. Top sauce on each with 3 tablespoons mozzarella, 2 tablespoons roasted peppers, 3 slices pepperoni, and 2 teaspoons Parmesan; sprinkle ½ teaspoon garlic and ¼ teaspoon oregano evenly over each. Fold dough over; using fingertips or a fork, press edges to seal.

4. Coat tops with olive oil spray; transfer to air fryer basket. Cook until dough is golden brown, crisp, and cooked through, about 14 minutes, flipping over halfway through cook time. Let cool 5 minutes.

5. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 using remaining dough, sauce, mozzarella, peppers, pepperoni, Parmesan, garlic, and oregano.

Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

