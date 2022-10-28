Lifestyle Food Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema Utilize your air fryer to make these these crispy cod strips that are the perfect size to stuff in a taco — with room for toppings By Janet McCracken Janet McCracken Over the past 20 years, Janet McCracken has served as an editor, story creator, recipe developer, and recipe tester at a variety of publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Food and Wine. She believes in the Zen of pie-making, that ice cream is the perfect food, and that sharing a meal with family and friends is the finest way to spend any part of the day. She lives in Connecticut. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 02:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Let's leave the task of deep-frying foods to restaurants. The mess it makes at home just isn't worth it! Especially when an air fryer does such a great job of making crispy coatings, like with these fish fingers. They are the perfect size to stuff in a fish taco — with room for toppings. Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema ½ cup mayonnaise ½ cup sour cream 1 tsp. grated lime zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 limes) 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided 1 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs) 1 lb. cod loin, cut crosswise into 12 strips Cooking spray 12 (6-in.) corn tortillas 2 cups shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix 1 cup salsa verde (from 1 [16-oz.] jar) Garnishes: chopped fresh cilantro, sliced radishes, sliced avocado, hot sauce, sliced fresh or pickled jalapeños Lime wedges 1. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest, and lime juice in a medium bowl; stir in 3/4 teaspoon of the salt. Transfer 2/3 cup lime crema to a small bowl; set aside. Place panko in a shallow dish. 2. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. Sprinkle fish evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush fish evenly with lime crema from medium bowl, then roll in panko, pressing to adhere. 3. Working in batches if needed, coat fish generously with cooking spray; transfer to air fryer basket, arranging in a single layer (do not overcrowd the basket). Cook until crispy, lightly golden, and cooked through, about 8 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, stack tortillas, wrap in paper towels, and place on a small microwavable plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 1 minute. Alternatively, toast tortillas in a broiler or over a gas flame until charred in spots, but still soft, about 10 seconds per side. Wrap tortillas in a cloth napkin to keep warm. 5. Top tortillas evenly with fish, cabbage, salsa verde, garnishes of choice, and a dollop of lime crema in small bowl. Serve with lime wedges on the side. Serves: 4Active time: 25 minutesTotal time: 25 minutes