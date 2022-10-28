Let's leave the task of deep-frying foods to restaurants. The mess it makes at home just isn't worth it! Especially when an air fryer does such a great job of making crispy coatings, like with these fish fingers. They are the perfect size to stuff in a fish taco — with room for toppings.

Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. grated lime zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 limes)

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

1 lb. cod loin, cut crosswise into 12 strips

Cooking spray

12 (6-in.) corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

1 cup salsa verde (from 1 [16-oz.] jar)

Garnishes: chopped fresh cilantro, sliced radishes, sliced avocado, hot sauce, sliced fresh or pickled jalapeños

Lime wedges

1. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest, and lime juice in a medium bowl; stir in 3/4 teaspoon of the salt. Transfer 2/3 cup lime crema to a small bowl; set aside. Place panko in a shallow dish.

2. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. Sprinkle fish evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush fish evenly with lime crema from medium bowl, then roll in panko, pressing to adhere.

3. Working in batches if needed, coat fish generously with cooking spray; transfer to air fryer basket, arranging in a single layer (do not overcrowd the basket). Cook until crispy, lightly golden, and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, stack tortillas, wrap in paper towels, and place on a small microwavable plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 1 minute. Alternatively, toast tortillas in a broiler or over a gas flame until charred in spots, but still soft, about 10 seconds per side. Wrap tortillas in a cloth napkin to keep warm.

5. Top tortillas evenly with fish, cabbage, salsa verde, garnishes of choice, and a dollop of lime crema in small bowl. Serve with lime wedges on the side.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes