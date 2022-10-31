Lifestyle Food Easy, Weeknight Recipes to Make with Your Air Fryer Fish tacos, calzones, mini meatloaves and more ways to step up your air fryer cooking By Janet McCracken Janet McCracken Over the past 20 years, Janet McCracken has served as an editor, story creator, recipe developer, and recipe tester at a variety of publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Food and Wine. She believes in the Zen of pie-making, that ice cream is the perfect food, and that sharing a meal with family and friends is the finest way to spend any part of the day. She lives in Connecticut. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 02:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema Victor Protasio Let's leave the task of deep-frying foods to restaurants. The mess it makes at home just isn't worth it! Especially when an air fryer does such a great job of making crispy coatings, like with these fish fingers. They are the perfect size to stuff in a fish taco — with room for toppings. Get the recipe HERE. 02 of 07 Chicken Shawarma Bowls Victor Protasio These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Get the recipe HERE. 03 of 07 Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad Victor Protasio Salmon is air fried in this recipe, then topped with pesto that's been thinned a bit with olive oil, making a fish dish that's as pretty as it is tasty. The convenience of store-bought pesto and canned lentils let this meal come together in about 20 minutes. Get the recipe HERE. 04 of 07 Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones Victor Protasio Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Get the recipe HERE. 05 of 07 Turkey-Zucchini Meatloaves Victor Protasio Making individual loaves in the air fryer not only cuts down on cooking time but is also more fun for kids. The zucchini sneaks in more veggies and adds flavor and moisture to the loaves. Get the recipe HERE. 06 of 07 Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans Jen Causey Stuffed with white beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and cheese, and seasoned with a nice amount of fresh basil and garlic, these stuffed peppers are a satisfying vegetarian supper. Choose any color bell pepper, or even an assortment, if you'd like. Get the recipe HERE. 07 of 07 Cowboy Caviar with Air Fried Tortilla Chips Victor Protasio Cowboy caviar, sometimes called Texas caviar, is a salsa made with black eyed peas, corn, tomatoes, onion, and avocado. So maybe it's not a full dinner idea, but it's certainly nutrient- dense. This version, paired with tortilla chips made in the air fryer, means you can control how much salt you add to the chips. You can also use any color tortillas you can find at the market: white, yellow, blue, or red.Get the recipe HERE.