Easy, Weeknight Recipes to Make with Your Air Fryer

01 of 07 Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema Victor Protasio Let's leave the task of deep-frying foods to restaurants. The mess it makes at home just isn't worth it! Especially when an air fryer does such a great job of making crispy coatings, like with these fish fingers. They are the perfect size to stuff in a fish taco — with room for toppings. Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 07 Chicken Shawarma Bowls Victor Protasio These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 07 Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad Victor Protasio Salmon is air fried in this recipe, then topped with pesto that's been thinned a bit with olive oil, making a fish dish that's as pretty as it is tasty. The convenience of store-bought pesto and canned lentils let this meal come together in about 20 minutes. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 07 Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones Victor Protasio Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 07 Turkey-Zucchini Meatloaves Victor Protasio Making individual loaves in the air fryer not only cuts down on cooking time but is also more fun for kids. The zucchini sneaks in more veggies and adds flavor and moisture to the loaves. Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 07 Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans Jen Causey Stuffed with white beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and cheese, and seasoned with a nice amount of fresh basil and garlic, these stuffed peppers are a satisfying vegetarian supper. Choose any color bell pepper, or even an assortment, if you'd like. Get the recipe HERE.