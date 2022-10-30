These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice.

They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce.

Save time by using frozen or shelf-stable packages of precooked brown rice.

Chicken Shawarma Bowls

2 tsp. shawarma seasoning (such as McCormick)

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), divided

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

¾ tsp., plus ⅛ tsp. black pepper, divided

1 ½ cups finely chopped cucumber (from 1 small [9 oz.] English cucumber)

1 cup finely chopped tomato (from 1 medium [7 oz.] tomato)

¼ cup chopped scallions, white and light green parts only (from 2 large scallions)

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish

½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

2 Tbsp. tahini (ground sesame seeds)

2 Tbsp. water (optional)

3 cups cooked brown rice, warmed

1. Preheat air fryer to 380° for 5 minutes. Stir together shawarma seasoning and 1 tablespoon each of the lemon juice and oil in a medium bowl. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Add chicken to bowl with the shawarma seasoning, and toss to coat.

2. Working in batches, add chicken in a single layer in air fryer basket; cook, turning once, until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thighs registers 165°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Let rest for 3 minutes. Slice into ½-inch-thick slices. Transfer to a plate, and cover loosely with aluminum foil.

3. While chicken is cooking, stir together cucumber, tomato, scallions, and mint in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss to coat. Whisk together yogurt, tahini, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl; stir in remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. If desired, whisk in up to 2 tablespoons water to loosen.

4. Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with chicken, chopped salad, and yogurt-tahini sauce. Garnish with additional mint, and serve.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes