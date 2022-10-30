Lifestyle Food Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning By Janet McCracken Janet McCracken Over the past 20 years, Janet McCracken has served as an editor, story creator, recipe developer, and recipe tester at a variety of publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day, and Food and Wine. She believes in the Zen of pie-making, that ice cream is the perfect food, and that sharing a meal with family and friends is the finest way to spend any part of the day. She lives in Connecticut. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 04:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Save time by using frozen or shelf-stable packages of precooked brown rice. Chicken Shawarma Bowls 2 tsp. shawarma seasoning (such as McCormick) 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), divided 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided ¾ tsp., plus ⅛ tsp. black pepper, divided 1 ½ cups finely chopped cucumber (from 1 small [9 oz.] English cucumber) 1 cup finely chopped tomato (from 1 medium [7 oz.] tomato) ¼ cup chopped scallions, white and light green parts only (from 2 large scallions) 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish ½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt 2 Tbsp. tahini (ground sesame seeds) 2 Tbsp. water (optional) 3 cups cooked brown rice, warmed 1. Preheat air fryer to 380° for 5 minutes. Stir together shawarma seasoning and 1 tablespoon each of the lemon juice and oil in a medium bowl. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Add chicken to bowl with the shawarma seasoning, and toss to coat. 2. Working in batches, add chicken in a single layer in air fryer basket; cook, turning once, until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thighs registers 165°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Let rest for 3 minutes. Slice into ½-inch-thick slices. Transfer to a plate, and cover loosely with aluminum foil. 3. While chicken is cooking, stir together cucumber, tomato, scallions, and mint in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss to coat. Whisk together yogurt, tahini, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl; stir in remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. If desired, whisk in up to 2 tablespoons water to loosen. 4. Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with chicken, chopped salad, and yogurt-tahini sauce. Garnish with additional mint, and serve. Serves: 4Active time: 25 minutesTotal time: 50 minutes