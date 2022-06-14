Agency Behind Burger King Austria's 'Pride Whopper' Apologizes for Same-Bun Campaign

The Burger King Austria's Pride campaign photo features burgers with either two sesame-seed top buns or two bottom buns rather than one of each

The Austrian advertising agency behind Burger King Austria's Pride Whopper campaign has apologized following backlash on social media.

On Saturday, agency Jung von Matt Donau posted an apology to its LinkedIn page, acknowledging that the agency did not engage with Austria's queer community enough before launching the Pride Whopper — burgers that feature either two sesame-seed top buns or two bottom buns rather than one of each — as part of Burger King Austria's Pride Month campaign.

"Time to be proud," read the ad.

"We've heard your voices and listened carefully," Jung von Matt Donau wrote on LinkedIn. "The Pride Whopper is part of our client's engagement as official partner with Vienna Pride. The work also includes an influencer campaign with proud members of the Austrian LGBTQ community."

The agency went on to explain that they are proud of the queer community that exists within its ranks. However, the post acknowledged that the company did not check in well enough with different community members on how the same-bun approach might be received by the public before actually launching the campaign.

"That's on us. The intended message of the Pride Whopper was to spread equal love and equal rights," the agency wrote. "Our strongest concern is if we offended members of the LGBTQ Community with this campaign. If this is the case, we truly apologize. We've learned our lessons and will include experts on communicating with the LGBTQ community for future work as promoting equal love and equal rights will still be a priority for us."

Earlier this month, befuddled reactions to Burger King Austria's Pride Month campaign began popping up on social media.

"I'm just obsessed with the same-bun Pride Whopper promo because straight people saw it and were like ;oh ok it's like two boys and two girls I guess' and gay people saw it and were like '??? two tops and two bottoms????' Incredible," one Twitter user, who identifies as queer, wrote. "Just the most glorious miscommunication. I love it."

"One day Into pride month and already exhausted," wrote another critic on Burger King Austria's Instagram post announcing the campaign.

