Adrienne Cheatham's Tater Tot Waffles with Candied Bacon

"Using tater tots instead of grating whole potatoes makes cooking breakfast faster and easier," says chef Adrienne Cheatham . "The hash brown waffles get super crunchy, and the way the brown sugar caramelizes on the bacon is so amazing!"

The former Top Chef star and author of the new Sunday Best cookbook says her inspiration for this recipe comes from her "undying love for all things potato and waffle. Growing up we would put hash browns in the toaster to get them crunchy and eat them with different toppings like bacon and syrup. This is like a grown-up way to recreate that."