Adrienne Cheatham's Frozen Mojito Fruit Pops

Victor Protasio
People Staff
June 05, 2018 11:47 AM

Make these spiked treats family-friendly by omitting the rum, suggests the Top Chef star and host of Harlem’s Sunday Best pop-up series.

1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
2 Tbsp. thinly sliced fresh mint
1½ oz. light rum, divided
1 pt. lemon sorbet, softened, divided
1 cup strawberry sorbet, softened
10 wooden pop sticks

1. Place blueberries in 1 medium bowl and strawberries in a second medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon mint and 1 tablespoon rum to each bowl, and toss. Let berry mixtures stand 5 minutes.

2. Stir 1 cup lemon sorbet into blueberry mixture, crushing berries slightly. Stir strawberry sorbet into strawberry mixture. Stir together remaining 1 tablespoon rum and 1 cup lemon sorbet in a third medium bowl.

3. Divide strawberry mixture among 10 (2½-ounce) ice-pop molds, filling one-third full. Top evenly with lemon-sorbet-rum mixture. Finally, top evenly with blue-berry mixture. Insert wooden pop sticks, and freeze until set, about 4 hours. Remove pops from molds, and serve.

Serves: 10

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 hours, 15 minutes

