What Does Adriana Lima Splurge On After the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Image zoom

Adriana Lima has been strutting her stuff for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for over a decade, so it’s no wonder she’s mastered the diet and exercise needed to look flawless in just her underwear – not to mention being able to maneuver those giant angel wings!



Here the supermodel – who wore one of two Fantasy Bras by Pascal Mouawad for this year’s show – answers some of PEOPLE’s burning questions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Supermodel Karlie Kloss Says ‘Every Day Is A Cheat Day

Your go-to workout has been boxing. Any dream opponent?

Manny Pacquiao. I wouldn’t beat him, but I would just be so happy to be next to him.

What’s your big food splurge after the show?

I have a family ritual: We always have Japanese or Chinese food.

So, how heavy are those angel’s wings?

They’re not that uncomfortable, and we rehearse with them on. The most important thing is how you carry yourself. If you’re not secure, nothing’s going to work. It won’t be sexy. Trust me!

– Gabrielle Olya