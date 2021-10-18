Adele Nails a Blind Taste Test of British Dishes: 'I Know Everything There Is To Know About Food'

Adele knows her British food delicacies.

In honor of her November British Vogue cover, the singer sat down for a blind taste test of English dishes — some she grew up eating, and some she'd never had before. While tasting foods like pork pie and fish and chips, the star chatted about her relationship with food since her weight loss and childhood memories of specific dishes.

Adele's goofy and charismatic personality shone while she sampled each meal. "Feeling nervous. Also feeling like I'm in the next 50 Shades of Grey movie with this on," says Adele when she first put on the blindfold.

Before the iconic singer, 33, became a musical sensation, she worked at a cafe in her hometown of Tottenham, a town in north London. "I actually used to work at a cafe, I worked at the River Lee Caf in Tottenham and so it started off where I'd just be helping take out the food and stuff like that but a year later I was making some of those breakfasts," says Adele after correctly identifying pickled eggs.

Following the pickled eggs, Adele sampled cockles (similar to clams), kippers, pork pie, a full English breakfast (or, as Adele calls it, a fry-up), fish and chips, fish pie, trifle, spotted dick, banoffee pie, Battenberg and Eton mess. Unfortunately, the roundup did not include her favorite British dish: Sunday roast.

Sunday roast is also her son's favorite meal so she makes it "every single Sunday."

The 15-time Grammy winner explains that despite her 100-lb. weight loss, she is still a major foodie. "I mean it's food! Just cause I lost weight, I [still] know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still," she says.

Adele's weight loss was a byproduct of her love for exercise. She started working out at least daily three years ago, not to lose weight, but to better manage her anxiety, she told Abby Aguirre for American Vogue's November cover.

"It became my time," she said of her intensive weightlifting and circuit training sessions at Heart & Hustle, a private gym in West Hollywood. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."