These 'Addams Family'-Inspired 'Thing' Hand Pies Deserve a Round of Applause

These hand-shaped pastries are delightfully creepy, kooky and altogether ooky

By
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt

Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 05:12 PM
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Photo: Jen Causey

Thing, the bodiless forearm that lives with the Addams family, emerged from boxes in the original 1960s series but mischievously scurries around on its fingertips in the movie revivals and Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday (which premieres on Nov. 23).

Like Thing itself, these hand-shaped pastries — filled with blood-red raspberry jam and served with a sweet iced-maple sauce — are delightfully creepy, kooky and altogether ooky.

Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
netflix

Addams Family Thing 'Hand' Pies

1 large egg

¼ tsp. table salt, divided

All-purpose flour, for dusting surface

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts, at room temperature

½ cup seedless red raspberry jam

1 cup (4 oz.) unsifted powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp. whole milk

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Draw or trace a small hand shape (about 5 inches tall, 4½ inches wide) on parchment paper; cut it out to use as a template. Whisk together egg and teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll out piecrusts into 2 (12-inch) circles, about inch thick. Using the paper template as a guide, cut out 16 hand-shaped dough pieces with a sharp paring knife, rerolling scraps as needed. Brush 8 of the hand shapes with some of the egg mixture; spoon 1 tablespoon of the jam into center of each hand, leaving a ¼-inch border around palm. Top with remaining pieces of dough, being sure to line up fingers, pressing edges to seal. Place hand pies on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, about ½ inch apart; refrigerate, uncovered, until chilled, about 30 minutes.

3. Brush tops of pies lightly with some of the egg mixture. Using the paring knife, cut a small (¾-inch) slit in the center of each pie to allow steam to escape. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Cool slightly on baking sheet, 5 minutes.

4. Whisk together powdered sugar, maple syrup, milk and remaining teaspoon salt in a small bowl until smooth. Serve hand pies warm with maple sauce on the side.

Serves: 8

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Related Articles
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
Chigs Parmar Is ‘Never Going to Doubt’ His Ability to ‘Do Anything’ After ‘Great British Baking Show’ Success
Chigs Parmar Is 'Never Going to Doubt' His Ability to Do Anything After 'Great British Baking Show' Success
People food
Nadiya Hussain's Brioche & Camembert Wreath
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yewande Komolafe's Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
FOURTH OF JULY RECIPES
Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling
holiday cookie recipes
Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
people food rollout
Alex Guarnaschelli's Summer Berry Crumble
easter recipes
Antonia Lofaso's Wild-Mushroom Crostata with Peas & Pecorino
Banana bread
Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
people recipes
Antoni Porowski's Pizza With Eggs, Zucchini & Salami
JULY 4TH FOOD
Tanya Ngangan's Red, White & Blue Pinwheel Cookies
holiday cookie recipes
Benjamin Sormonte & Elisa Marshall's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
holiday cookie recipes
Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies
People food
Katie Lee Biegel's Maple-Dijon & Herb Salmon
easter recipes
Paola Velez's Carrot Cake with Passion Fruit Glaze