Thing, the bodiless forearm that lives with the Addams family, emerged from boxes in the original 1960s series but mischievously scurries around on its fingertips in the movie revivals and Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday (which premieres on Nov. 23).

Like Thing itself, these hand-shaped pastries — filled with blood-red raspberry jam and served with a sweet iced-maple sauce — are delightfully creepy, kooky and altogether ooky.

Addams Family Thing 'Hand' Pies

1 large egg

¼ tsp. table salt, divided

All-purpose flour, for dusting surface

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts, at room temperature

½ cup seedless red raspberry jam

1 cup (4 oz.) unsifted powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp. whole milk

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Draw or trace a small hand shape (about 5 inches tall, 4½ inches wide) on parchment paper; cut it out to use as a template. Whisk together egg and ⅛ teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll out piecrusts into 2 (12-inch) circles, about ⅛ inch thick. Using the paper template as a guide, cut out 16 hand-shaped dough pieces with a sharp paring knife, rerolling scraps as needed. Brush 8 of the hand shapes with some of the egg mixture; spoon 1 tablespoon of the jam into center of each hand, leaving a ¼-inch border around palm. Top with remaining pieces of dough, being sure to line up fingers, pressing edges to seal. Place hand pies on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, about ½ inch apart; refrigerate, uncovered, until chilled, about 30 minutes.

3. Brush tops of pies lightly with some of the egg mixture. Using the paring knife, cut a small (¾-inch) slit in the center of each pie to allow steam to escape. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Cool slightly on baking sheet, 5 minutes.

4. Whisk together powdered sugar, maple syrup, milk and remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until smooth. Serve hand pies warm with maple sauce on the side.

Serves: 8

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes