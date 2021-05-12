"Couldn't have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!" Dayanna Rodas captioned her TikTok showing the two meeting up for Milkshake Monday

Adam Sandler Reunites with IHOP Hostess Who Went Viral for Turning Him Away

The latest IHOP chronicle has gotten a sweet ending.

Adam Sandler and the IHOP hostess who recently went viral on TikTok for unknowingly turning him away have reunited at the same Manhasset, New York, restaurant.

The hostess, Dayanna Rodas, shared another TikTok on Tuesday featuring a series of photos of her with the actor on Monday.

"Couldn't have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!" Rodas captioned her slideshow, set to "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors.

Last month, Rodas posted a short clip of herself with a clown face filter and revealed she didn't recognize Sandler when he came into her restaurant, ultimately telling him there would be a 30-minute wait for seating.

Rodas realized it was Sandler, 54, afterwards, posting on social media asking for him to "Pleaseee come back."

The viral moment caught the eye of the Uncut Gems star and he jokingly responded to the video, admitting he only left because the restaurant didn't have all-you-can-drink milkshakes.

IHOP took notice and announced they'd hold a "Milkshake Monday" at all their Long Island locations, including the one Sandler attempted to dine at.

And Sandler gladly returned to the popular restaurant for the sweet deal. Monday's milkshake event allowed guests to enjoy bottomless milkshakes from 12 to 8 p.m.

The pancake house also pledged to donate up to $1 per milkshake sold (up to $50,000) to the Comedy Gives Back organization, which Sandler previously supported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the visit, Sandler posted a photo on Twitter of his dog near an IHOP sign that had a heart and his nickname, "Sandman."