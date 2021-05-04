In the video, a hostess informs Adam Sandler that it'll be a 30-minute wait for a table, not realizing it was the actor behind the face mask until after he left

Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral TikTok of Him Leaving an IHOP: 'For the Record'

Adam Sandler has something to say about that viral TikTok showing him leaving an IHOP restaurant.

Last month, in a video posted to TikTok, user Dayanna Rodan shared security footage of the moment she unknowingly interacted with the Grown Ups actor during her shift at IHOP. The hostess didn't recognize Sandler when he came in wearing his face mask, telling him it would be 30 minutes to get a table. The actor politely left due to the wait time.

"Pleaseee come back," she captioned the video.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] he's not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," she commented while using a clown filter over her face.

On Monday, Sandler, 54, reacted to the viral TikTok on Twitter, joking, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

Along with his face mask, Sandler wore a North Face hoodie and basketball shorts in the TikTok video.

Fans in the comments section of the video shared that they believe Sandler seems like a chill guy: "I used to serve him regularly," one commenter said of Sandler. "Never served a nicer person."

Sandler, who was with his daughter, ultimately left the pancake restaurant after deciding the wait was too long. According to HuffPost, Sandler's publicist previously confirmed that it was the actor in the clip but didn't provide additional information.