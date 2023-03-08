These Jumbo Blueberry Muffins Inspired by 'Abbott Elementary' Deserve All the Gold Stars

Generously studded with blueberries and baked with a sweet, crunchy top, these muffins are the perfect fit for the Abbott Elementary School's teachers' lounge

By
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt

Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football.

Published on March 8, 2023 11:49 AM
Photo: JENNIFER CAUSEY

On Abbott Elementary, the ABC comedy about a group of hardworking staff in a Philadelphia public school, the teachers' lounge becomes the place to share their tales from the classroom, unwavering loyalty to the Flyers and homemade treats.

Quinta Brunson's mockumentary-style sitcom tells the story of the misadventures of day-to-day life at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country, following staff members Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti).

Like the Emmy-winning series itself, these muffins—generously studded with blueberries and baked with a sweet, crunchy top—deserve all the gold stars.

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Abbott Elementary's Jumbo Blueberry Muffins

6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

¾ cup sour cream

¾ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup whole milk

2 tsp. grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1 large egg

1½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. table salt

1½ cups (about 6⅝ oz.) all-purpose flour

2 cups fresh blueberries

¼ cup turbinado sugar

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Generously grease a jumbo 6-cup muffin tray with butter or line with large paper liners.

2. Whisk together melted butter, sour cream, granulated sugar, milk, lemon zest and egg in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in baking powder, baking soda and salt until well-combined. Gently toss together flour and blueberries in a small bowl until coated. Lightly fold flour and blueberries into sour cream mixture just until blended, about 30 seconds. Divide batter evenly among muffin wells (about cup batter each). Sprinkle top of each with about 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar.

3. Bake in oven for 5 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375°, and continue to bake until tops are golden brown and a wooden pick inserted into center of muffins comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool muffins in tray for 5 minutes. Remove from tray, and transfer to a wire rack.

Serves: 6
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

