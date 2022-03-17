Aarón Sánchez Says He's 'Amazed' by the Talent on MasterChef Junior: 'So Much Potential'

Aarón Sánchez is back to judge another MasterChef Junior once again, joining Gordon Ramsay and Daphne Oz for season 8 of the hit Fox competition series, which premieres Thursday.

It's something the award-winning chef, best-selling cookbook author, and philanthropist tells PEOPLE he loves doing, especially when it comes to "being able to guide" the show's "amazing and talented young" contestants.

"It's an absolute ball," Sánchez says, in an exclusive chat. "I'm a dad — trust me, I relate to their age group. To see their passion and interest for food is just really cool."

Below, the James Beard Award winner — who is the chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans — opens up about being a part of the series, cooking with his son, and advice he has for young aspiring chefs.

PEOPLE: On MasterChef Junior, you're judging 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13. And the challenges look like no joke. Some of them I feel like would be hard for seasoned professionals to get through.

SÁNCHEZ: Yes, you're right. We got all kinds of challenges on this season from a donut challenge to having Tilly, Gordon's daughter, join us. These kids are getting exposed to new ingredients, smells and situations in the kitchen, but that does not scare them! It's great seeing them invent new dishes.

Is there a particular dish that has left a lasting memory in your mind?

I'm just amazed at what these young kids can do and how they come up with new dishes and combinations at only 10 years old!

You're obviously an incredibly accomplished chef. Have you learned anything from these contestants over the years?

Definitely. Seeing their enthusiasm for cooking makes me happy. I love seeing young kids share my passion and want to cook food for others to enjoy.

For me, the reason I love the show so much is it's so joyful. The kids are so enthusiastic to be doing something they love, and so supportive of one another in the kitchen. You've judged other cooking competition shows over the years — do you think that's something that's unique about MasterChef Junior?

Well, of course. It's just amazing seeing so many young kids with so much potential.

You have a son named Yuma who is, what, 10 now?

Yes, he just turned 11 last week actually!

Does he like to cook?

He's starting to. Like every kid at his age, he can be picky sometimes, but we are starting to shape his palate.

Will he be taking after his father's footsteps in the kitchen?

I don't think he will follow my steps. He's an artist and loves to draw and film things. You never know, maybe he'll be filming the next show I'm on!

Do you two cook together ever? If so, what's something you love to make?

Yes, we love to throw some steaks on the grill together. He is a carnivore!

For parents who have a kid who is interested in cooking, what do you suggest they do? Is there a good starting point in the kitchen, or a dish you think young chefs should learn to master first?

I think kids should spend time in the kitchen with their parents and grandparents. That's where I spent most of my youth. These moments created a lifetime of memories. Certain smells or dishes can instantly take me back.

Finally, MasterChef Junior is only a small portion of a very big career you have. Any projects you're focusing on now, or upcoming things you want to tease?

Yes, at the moment my foundation, the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund — [an initiative empowering aspiring chefs from the Latin community by providing them with full culinary scholarships to the International Culinary Center (ICC) in New York City as well as mentorship opportunities] — is growing and developing. I also have my own TV show and new restaurants in the works.