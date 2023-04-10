Aaron Paul Shares His 'Adult Easter Hunt' with Hidden Bottles of Wine and Mezcal

The Breaking Bad alum swapped Easter eggs for bottles of wine and mezcal in a boozy scavenger hunt

By
Published on April 10, 2023 05:05 PM
Aaron Paul adult Easter egg hunt
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Aaron Paul/Instagram

Aaron Paul has an Easter tradition for the 21+ crowd.

On Sunday, Paul, 43, shared a video on Instagram of his Easter egg hunt but instead eggs, he hid alcohol.

The Breaking Bad alum recorded himself planting anything but Easter eggs around a yard. Paul, 43, places bottles of wine in an unlit grill, boxes with tequila and shot glasses tucked away in tree branches, and jars of hot chili peppers hidden in a birdhouse.

"Happy Easter everyone!! A little sneak peek at our adult Easter hunt we just did. I suggest you all do the same next year," the Westworld star wrote in the caption, tagging the Prisoner Wine Company and Dos Hombres, the mezcal company he owns with Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston.

Fans and friends commented their support for the boozy activity. Sophia Bush shouted out the flaky sea salt Paul hid in a tree and wrote, "It's the Maldon salt for meeeee."

Paul's friends and participants in the alternative egg hunt wrote about their successes (and downfalls). Musician Matt Cutshall said, "We secured 6 bottles. But took second place to Max unfortunately."

Aaron Paul adult Easter egg hunt
Aaron Paul/Instagram

The Giving Keys founder Caitlin Crosby wrote, "I am still VERY disappointed in @jamespeterhenryart & myself that we found effing ZERO."

Cranston and Paul's Dos Hombres Mezcal has been a labor of love for the costars turned friends, who played the iconic duo Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Sign bottles of 'Dos Hombres Mezcal', Lee's Discount Liquor, Las Vegas, NV - 30 Jan 2022

"I will say, when I met him he was in his twenties," Cranston told Esquire of Paul. "And now he's in his forties and it's changed. He's a husband and a father now. In our show we have a mentor-mentee relationship. But Aaron's the guy who's really the brains of the [Dos Hombres] output. He started it all. It was his idea."

Cranston added, "He knows more about business than I do. Someone has to be the cover girl, and that's me."

