Barbecue Expert Aaron Franklin Shares His 'Perfect' Herb & Buttermilk Potato Salad

Renowned pitmaster Aaron Franklin knows barbecue, so when he says a recipe is "perfect," he means it.

"I've been making this rich, creamy potato salad for years, as it goes great with just about anything," says the chef-owner of Franklin Barbecue in Austin. "It's the perfect summertime side dish."

The James Beard Award winner describes the salad, which is featured in his new Franklin Smoke cookbook, as "light, acidic and fresh." He also likens the smell it gives off to "your grandma's backyard garden."

This herbaceous sensation comes from the fresh parsley, dill and chives, all of which combine to brighten up the classically rich potato salad flavors.

Aaron Franklin's Herb & Buttermilk Potato Salad

3 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into ½-in. cubes (about 9 cups)

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill

2 Tbsp. thinly sliced fresh chives

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup whole buttermilk

1½ tsp. kosher salt

1. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat. Add potatoes. Reduce heat to medium high, and simmer, undisturbed, until potatoes are fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain. Spread potatoes evenly on prepared baking sheet. Let potatoes cool until room temperature, about 15 minutes. (Do not refrigerate.)

2. Gently toss together potatoes, parsley, dill and chives in a large bowl until potatoes are evenly coated. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk and salt; toss together until well-combined. Using backside of a spoon, smash some of the potatoes in bowl; stir mixture together to incorporate. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 12 hours.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes