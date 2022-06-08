The Latest Viral TikTok Recipe Mixes Balsamic Vinegar and La Croix to Make 'Healthy Coke'

The "healthy Coke" TikTok recipe is so hard to believe that even Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried the drink on Today

A TikTok user shared a two-ingredient recipe that she claims tastes like a "healthy Coke" — and the internet has a lot of thoughts.

On Monday, TikToker Amanda Jones shared a recipe for a healthy soda alternative, but TikTok users are not convinced it tastes like a Coca-Cola. The original TikTok already has nearly 500,000 likes and the internet buzzing over this "healthy Coke" recipe.

In the video, Jones combines balsamic vinegar, guava-flavored La Croix seltzer and a lot of ice. She says that she learned this "healthy alternative to a Coke" from her pilates instructor.

But she knows how odd this mix sounds and says so in her TikTok. "You're going to think I'm insane," she admits while preparing the drink.

The TikTok creator starts with a big cup of ice and adds a heavy pour of balsamic vinegar. Next, she adds guava-flavored La Croix seltzer, but says that "any sparkling beverage" works.

"See, it honestly already looks like a Coke," she says before stirring the drink and taking a big swig.

Jones encourages her followers to test it out for themselves. "I swear to God it tastes like a Coke and it's healthy and good for you," she adds. "You guys should go try it out."

Many commenters aren't sold by the recipe and flooded the TikTok video with their opinions. Several users wrote about their doubts; one person commented, "Respectfully, I don't believe you," and others advise Jones to drink Diet Coke or Coke Zero.

But some are asking other people to try the beverage before they do so themselves for a reassuring review, "I need more comments confirming, before I do it."

This recipe has even moved from TikTok to television. On Wednesday, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried the concoction on Today with Hoda & Jenna, but were not happy with the results.

After just one sip, the pair winced. "Ugh it tastes like vinegar," Kotb said. Bush agreed and claimed, "This is not a Coke!"

Surprisingly, some TikTokers were quick to test out the "healthy Coke" recipe. Reviewers tried the drink and loved it, such as @healthylittlepeach who told viewers, "That's delicious, that's my new drink."