A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Refrigerators and Pantries
The reality stars' impeccable taste extends to their stylish kitchens, snack organization and aesthetically-pleasing refrigerators
Kris Jenner's Fridges
In May, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared the details of her Los Angeles home. The biggest highlight was the refrigerator devoted entirely to green produce. Kris's monochromatic fridge is home to watermelons, lettuce, asparagus, herbs and more. Offering striking juxtaposition directly next to it is her dessert stash. The freezer features stacks of Häagen-Dazs tubs, Klondike bars, fruit-flavored popsicles and Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream sandwiches.
Kim Kardashian's Pantry
The Kardashians star tends to rock minimalist fashion looks on red carpets and her pantry has a similar sleak aesthetic. In April, Kim teamed up with Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life to design the modern space. It features light-wood containers that hold bagged snacks within perfect reach for Kim's four children and clear jars with ceramic tops for pretzels and chips.
Khloé Kardashian's Pantry
The Good American founder is arguably the most organized member of the family (who can forget her cookie stacking technique), but her pantry recently got an even bigger upgrade in spring 2022. The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin oversaw this major reorganization, which features dispensers, labeled bins and her iconic glass jars filled with organized cookies.
Kim Kardashian's Walk-In Fridge
In January 2020, the SKIMS founder faced criticism after she shared a photo in front of a refrigerator that was sparsely filled with milk and other drinks. Hours later, she took her followers behind the scenes to show where she stocks her necessities. In addition to a designated drink fridge and frozen yogurt machine, Kim showed off her massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings, and more.
Khloé Kardashian's Fridge
The youngest Kardashian sister gave the internet a fridge tour in 2019. Her fridge is carefully stocked and colorfully organized, thanks again to the help of the Home Edit. Making up the rainbow of beverages gracing the top shelf is blood orange San Pellegrino, Snapple, Yerba Mate and more.
Kylie Jenner's Office Kitchen
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a fully-stocked kitchen in her makeup and skincare brand's office. In a YouTube video posted in 2019, Kylie showed off the refrigerator filled with a wide variety of beverages, including sodas and waters, and another beverage dispenser: a champagne vending machine!
Kourtney Kardashian's Pantry
Back in 2018, the Poosh founder shared pictures of her immaculately organized home, particularly her pantry. The mom of three suggests decanting dry goods and said, "I transfer cereal, dried beans, rice and spices from their original packing into glass jars with stainless steel lids with labels. This makes everything look really tidy and also keeps food fresh after it's been opened."