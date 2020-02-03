'90s Kids Rejoice! Dunkaroos Are Officially Coming Back

Betty Crocker

It’s time to start brushing up on your dunking skills because Dunkaroos are officially coming back!

General Mills announced on Monday that they’re finally giving ’90s kids what they want and bringing back the lunchbox staple to select retailers this summer.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said General Mills President of Snacks Jeff Caswell in a press release. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

The first sign that the famous cookies were staging the ultimate comeback was last week when a verified Dunkaroos Instagram account was created. They posted just one photo: a close-up shot of their vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. The caption contained a singular side-eye emoji: 👀.

So far, the photo has racked up more than 45,000 likes and 6,000 comments, while the account now boasts more than 60,000 followers. Fans immediately began speculating about the return of the snack (for good reason).

Thousands of people commented excitedly on the post. “I would die for this brand,” said one Instagram user, while another said, “This was my all time favorite childhood snack lets goooo.” Many others were cautiously optimistic, saying, “Don’t play w me” and “Don’t… don’t give me hope.”

But there’s no reason to speculate anymore, as the brand confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday morning that Dunkaroos would be making their official comeback with their most requested and beloved flavor: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

They also uploaded a short video to the Instagram page featuring old footage of teenagers hanging out together. “Frosted tips? Totally not coming back,” reads the clip caption. “Cassette tapes? Definitely not coming back,” it continues.

The teens are seen dancing around on the street in mini skirts and denim vests when the brand drops the big news: “Dunkaroos? Definitely coming back!”

Dunkaroos first launched in the US in 1992 in five different shapes along with a side of chocolate or vanilla frosting. Within one year, General Mills had introduced four new flavors of frosting: chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter, and fan-favorite rainbow sprinkles. And while the graham cookies have remained on sale in Canada, they haven’t been spotted on shelves in the U.S. since May 2012, despite constant begging.

Perhaps we have Kim Kardashian to partially thank for this return. Back in April 2018, she retweeted a photo of a fake text exchange with “Betty Crocker” along with the old Dunkaroos products in an attempt to get enough shares to actually make it happen. “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!” she said to her massive Twitter audience.

Chrissy Teigen also expressed her desire to see the snack back on shelves in a September 2019 tweet: “if u try to buy dunkaroos on amazon, u can only get kadunks (still buying).”

