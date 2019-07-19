The Peach Pit from 90210 Is Coming to Real Life—Here's How to Get Reservations

Who’s ready for a Mega Burger?!

To celebrate the Aug. 7 premiere of BH90210, FOX and Pop Sugar teamed up to revive the famous Peach Pit for a few nights of ’90s nostalgia. The beloved diner, Brandon’s work place, and the center of a lot of drama among the California teens will pop up in Los Angeles at 7507 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles from Aug. 1-3.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth announced the news in a video peppered with clips of the gang at the Peach Pit from the new series reboot.

“You and your friends are invited to come and hang out at our favorite hangout and have some diner food, some ’90s nostalgia and some fun photo opps,” says Garth. Adds Spelling: “Don’t miss out on this limited-time experience.”

Reservations are available on OpenTable for “cocktails after curfew” on Thursday and Friday (from 7-10 p.m.), and for lunch on Friday (12-5 p.m.). It will also be open for lunch (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturday. Reservations are required, but entrance as well as food and beverages will be complimentary.

Renderings of the pop-up prove a nearly spot-on replica of the retro diner is to be expected. A high-top bar, checkered floors and vinyl-covered walls are all in the plan for the space.

In BH90210, Spelling, Garth, and their cast mates Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, and Gabrielle Carteris reunite to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

La La Anthony and Vanessa Lachey are also joining to play Green‘s wife and Priestley‘s wife respectively.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c on FOX.