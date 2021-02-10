Because nothing says "I love you" quite like heart-shaped food.

All the Valentine's Day Food Deals You Can Get at Chain Restaurants This Year

Let's be real, food is the universal love language — and there's no better way to celebrate the holiday of love than with some sweet food deals. This Valentine's Day treat your significant other (or yourself) to some cute heart-shaped delights and other great offers that won't break the bank.

Cinnabon

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For $15, Cinnabon is offering a "sweet treat bundle" for Valentine's Day that includes two of their classic cinnamon rolls and two cold brew iced coffees. The combo is available now through February 14, and if it's your first time ordering Cinnabon through DoorDash you'll receive free delivery.

Smith & Wollensky

At any of the steakhouse's seven U.S. locations, lovebirds will receive complimentary red velvet cupcakes with any dine-in or takeout order through February 14.

Hooters

The wing-chain is bringing back its "Shred Your Ex" offer for Valentine's Day. Simply shred a picture of your ex-partner to receive a coupon for 10 boneless wings. This year Hooters is giving the option to digitally shred a photo online to keep things socially distant, too.

Tim Horton's

Customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of any sized beverage through the app or at participating U.S. locations — talk about a sweet deal!

Image zoom Credit: Tim Horton's

Bucca Di Beppo

Share the love with the Italian-chain's special Love Feast! For a pre-fixe of $59.99, couples will get a shareable meal with the choice of a mixed salad or Caesar salad, garlic bread, a towering heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannolis for dessert. Available for in-house dining or takeaway.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Celebrate Valentine's Day and National Pizza Day all in one! The Family Pizza Bagel Box is only $5 (50% off regular price) now through February 14.

Chick-fil-A

Sure, chicken nuggets are great; but chicken nuggets served in a heart-shaped tin are even better. Chick-fil-A is offering a variety of menu items in special heart-shaped tins at participating locations while supplies last. The tins offered include a 30-count nugget tin, 10-count mini chicken sandwich tin, 6-count chocolate chunk cookie tin or 12-count chocolate fudge brownie tin.

Image zoom Credit: Chick-Fil-A

Moe's Southwest Grill

Sign up for Moe's rewards program by February 12 to qualify for the buy one get one entree (choose between a variety or burritos, tacos, salads, and other menu items). The offer runs February 12 through February 14.

Smoothie King