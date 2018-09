Big Spenders! See the Stars Who Have Left Generous Tips at Restaurants

The Great Wall star — along with a group of friends and family — headed to il Casale Italian Cucina + Bar in the suburb of Belmont, about a half hour outside of Boston, where the actor ordered Chef Dante de Magistris’s signature tagliatelle alla Bolognese, the traditional meat ragu from Emilia Romagna.

“He was in a great mood. They were laughing, reminiscing on old times,” one bystander told PEOPLE of the May 2017 visit, adding that the group “tipped very well.” The onlooker continued: “They said they will be back and want to try the family style menus next time.”