All the Places You Can Buy a Premade Thanksgiving Dinner So You Don't Have to Cook This Year
Cooking for Thanksgiving can be stressful, and frankly, 2020 has been stressful enough. These places are offering full spreads so you can give yourself a break and enjoy time with family.
Boston Market
On top of being open for dine-in eating on Thanksgiving day, Boston Market also offers a variety of pre-cooked spreads that you can eat at home — all you have to do is heat it up. Choose between an entire spread or mix and match your favorite side dishes.
Bob Evans
Every year Bob Evans restaurants sell their signature Farmhouse Feast. The spread, which feeds four, comes with either slow-roasted turkey or hickory-smoked ham for the main, plus bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls, and cherry supreme pie.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel's heat and serve meals are filled with all the Thanksgiving comfort food staples. Available in multiple sizes that serve up to 10 people, most of the meals are completely ready in just two hours. Don't forget to grab one of their famous pies, too.
Harry & David
Get a gourmet Thanksgiving meal that tastes homemade delivered right to your doorstep. The pre-cooked, ready-to-heat Turkey Feast offers delectable side dishes like creamy brussels sprouts with bacon, apple sausage stuffing, and brown sugar sweet potatoes, and is complete with a gorgeous pumpkin centerpiece for the table.
Popeyes
The fried chicken chain has brought back its iconic Cajun Style Turkey for those who want to spice up their Thanksgiving dinner. The hand-rubbed turkey is infused with zesty, Louisiana-style spices. Popeyes recommends pre-ordering to ensure it's ready for your festivities.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods is offering turkey dinners and vegan meals for your plant-based friends this Thanksgiving. Choose between six different menus that have holiday favorites like butternut squash soup and green bean casserole, or switch it up with something unexpected like Szechuan-style cornish hens or creamy cauliflower and apple soup shooters.
Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's ready to heat meals serve between four and eight people and are filled with the ultimate Thanksgiving spread — apple-sage stuffing, fire-roasted yams with cranberry streusel topping, cranberry sauce, fresh mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, chef's vegetables, fresh-baked cornbread, and a whole pumpkin or apple pie. Choose between ham or turkey to complete the meal.
Trader Joe's
Though TJ's doesn't offer any premade feasts, they do have an extensive frozen section with interesting sides and mains that are quick and easy to make. This year, they have Turkey & Stuffing en Croute, which is similar to beef wellington. Turkey and sweet cornbread stuffing is wrapped in a buttery puff pastry alongside gravy and cranberry sauce. Oh, and it's just $13.